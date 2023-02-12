About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
High Altitude Training's Impact on Surgical Readiness

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM
High Altitude Training's Impact on Surgical Readiness

A recent study discovered that creating simulated high-altitude conditions might aid older patients vulnerable to surgery-related health issues. In a randomized trial, eight volunteers spent a week in a residential facility with reduced oxygen levels or hypoxia, resembling high-altitude conditions. The study aimed to determine if breathing less oxygen could positively impact their physical health.

Hypoxia

Hypoxia


Hypoxia is the term used to denote a deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues.
The research is published in Anesthesia by researchers from King's College London, Royal Melbourne Hospital, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the University of Limerick.

Urgent Pursuit by Anesthetists to Mitigate Surgery Risks

Many patients waiting to have major surgery have low levels of fitness, high BMI, sedentary lifestyles or anemia, which are associated with higher rates of complications and deaths after surgery. Anesthetists are urgently trying to develop more effective means of improving fitness before operations, known as prehabilitation, to reduce this possibility.

Altitude training is known to improve fitness and lead to higher blood levels (hemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the body) in athletes through exposure to reduced oxygen levels (hypoxia), which are similar to the conditions passengers experience during an airline flight. In athletes, a low oxygen environment stimulates an increase in hemoglobin to carry more oxygen throughout the body, enabling them to perform better in low-altitude environments.
Three Reasons Why Novel Coronavirus can Cause Silent Hypoxia

Three Reasons Why Novel Coronavirus can Cause Silent Hypoxia


Computer modeling is used by a new study to investigate how the coronavirus causes silent hypoxia, a condition when oxygen levels in the body are abnormally low.
Researchers questioned whether exposure to simulated high altitude could benefit older people who face a risk of complications ahead of surgery, introducing the concept of 'altitude prehabilitation'. To test this, they recruited eight sedentary volunteers with an average age of 64 to spend two weeks living in the National Altitude Training Centre in Ireland, a 'hypoxic house' in which oxygen levels in the air are tightly controlled.

During one week, the house contained normal air, while during the other week the oxygen levels were mildly reduced (similar to conditions during an airline flight, equivalent to approximately 2438 m or 8000 ft). Volunteers underwent cardiopulmonary exercise tests before and after each week-long exposure.

Simulated high altitude boosted hemoglobin significantly in participants but didn't alter aerobic fitness. This rise in hemoglobin might benefit surgery preparation.

In practice, small scale hypoxic canopies could be provided to patients to use while sleeping for the weeks leading up to their surgery. The use of hypoxic technology is also already widespread, as hypoxic rooms or tents are available at high-end gyms and in professional sports clubs, and similar hypoxic air systems are used to prevent fires on an industrial scale, such as in warehouses and library archives. In healthcare settings, hospitals could create small or large hypoxic spaces for patients ahead of surgery, as the technology is available.

Lead author Professor Thomas Smith, a Consultant Anesthetist and Head of Aerospace Medicine Research at King's College London, said: "We know that athletes can use hypoxic canopies over their bed to simulate altitude exposure and that altitude can induce performance benefits after two to three weeks even in people who are extremely fit. We were interested in whether this approach could also benefit older patients ahead of major surgery, who due to sedentary lifestyles and low levels of fitness, are more at risk of negative postoperative outcomes.

Source: Eurekalert
Potential Causes for

Potential Causes for “Happy Hypoxia” Condition in COVID-19 Patients Discovered


COVID-19 patients present with extremely low, otherwise life-threatening levels of oxygen, but no signs of dyspnea which is called silent hypoxemia or happy hypoxia. Understanding this condition may prevent unnecessary intubation and ventilation in patients.
Hypoxia Doesn't Kill Brain Cells In An Infant, as Believed

Hypoxia Doesn't Kill Brain Cells In An Infant, as Believed


Oregon Health & Science University study challenges current understanding of hypoxia's impact on the developing brain, presents possibility for repair and restoration.
Latest Research News

Can Sleep Brain Waves Defend Against Epileptic Activity?

Can Sleep Brain Waves Defend Against Epileptic Activity?

Memory deficits in individuals with epilepsy, especially cognitive difficulties, might partially stem from the transient impairments caused by these slow waves.
AI Shows Promise in Identifying ADHD

AI Shows Promise in Identifying ADHD

The AI method shows promise in identifying imaging biomarkers for diagnosing ADHD.
Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed

Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed

Diagnosed autistic individuals showed increased premature mortality in the UK, highlighting urgent needs to address associated inequalities.
Exploring How Hearing Impairment Shapes Dementia Risk

Exploring How Hearing Impairment Shapes Dementia Risk

Study reveals a correlation between hearing impairment and distinct brain region variances, contributing to dementia.
Coffee and its Role in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Coffee and its Role in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Financial impact of caring for individuals with neurodegenerative disorders reaches hundreds of billions annually in the United States.
View All
