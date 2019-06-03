medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Hidden Risks of Diarrhoeal Disease Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 6, 2019 at 4:14 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study sheds light on how subspecies of the cryptosporidium parasite (a leading cause of diarrhoeal disease in children) has evolved the ability to spread more easily between people.
Hidden Risks of Diarrhoeal Disease Revealed
Hidden Risks of Diarrhoeal Disease Revealed

The study, published in Nature Microbiology, sheds new light on how this parasite has evolved the ability to spread more easily between people.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia sequenced and compared whole genomes from over 20 different cryptosporidium cases to find out more about the parasite and how it infects people.

Their work will help public health interventions aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

The vast majority of these are in low-income countries, but outbreaks also occur in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. There is no effective drug or vaccine available, so understanding the transmission of this parasite is critical in tackling outbreaks.

Spread primarily through contact with faeces, Cryptosporidium can be contracted either from animals or from people. Scientists had previously thought there were just two main species of the parasite - one transmitted between humans and one from animals to humans.

In this study, the UEA team report their discovery of a recently evolved, human specialised subspecies. Dr Kevin Tyler, one of the senior authors of the study from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "Identifying this emerging subspecies of Cryptosporidium could be extremely significant to public health bodies tasked with stopping the spread of disease.

"Although they are genetically more akin to the species normally contracted from livestock animals, these forms are typically passed from person to person, so preventing their spread will require a different public health focus - putting resources into improving sanitation, or issuing advice to boil water before drinking it, rather than improving the separation of people and animals."

Most remarkably, the team showed that the new subspecies has evolved rapidly by hybridising with another Cryptosporidium species. The genetic exchange happened only recently, probably around the time of the Industrial Revolution when urbanisation became widespread.

Since then, the new genes that were incorporated into the genome of the new subspecies have evolved rapidly, adapting themselves to their new human host.

Prof Cock van Oosterhout, from UEA's School of Environmental Sciences, said: "Human-adapted strains of parasites can evolve and emerge readily within just a few decades =by exchanging genes with each other.

"You could say that these hybridising pathogens are cheating the co-evolutionary arms race by sharing genes with one another. That way, they can use genes that are adapted to infect one species for infecting another species - and in this case, humans were in their crosshairs."

The team is now putting together a "diagnostic toolbox" to specifically discriminate the different forms, enabling public health bodies to identify the new form of Cryptosporidium, and design local strategies to prevent the spread of infection.

Dr Tyler said: "Using the data we provide in the paper it will be possible for these kinds of Cryptosporidium to be identified in microbiology laboratories using specific probes and standard techniques - facilitating straightforward, but effective interventions to be planned. Understanding what approach is likely to be most effective, particularly during outbreaks, will help public health organisations concentrate resources and deliver the best outcomes."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

BRAT Diet (Bland Diet)

A BRAT diet is usually recommended for a person to recover from nausea, vomiting and an upset stomach. It is a short-term bland diet to soothe the intestinal cells.

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea is one of the most common causes of dehydration and death in children. Diarrhea may be acute or chronic depending on the duration of symptoms.

Quiz on Diarrhea

Diarrhea is the second leading cause of death among children below 5 years of age.Test your knowledge on this potentially fatal but easily preventable and treatable condition by taking this ...

Inequity May Delay Progress in Preventing Child Pneumonia and Diarrhea Deaths: Study

Persistent inequity in countries around the world may hinder the progress in preventing child pneumonia and diarrhea deaths, finds a new study.

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Health Disparities

Gamma Camera
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive