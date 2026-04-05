Hidden Ethical & Legal Risks in IVF Embryo Selection

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Can #IVF predict your baby’s future health? Experts argue that selecting #embryos for #diabetes, #heartdisease, #Alzheimers, or other physical traits faces high ambiguity and urgent ethical or #legal risks. #embryoselection #ethical #legal #geneticselection #IVFembryos #genetics #reproductivehealth #biotechnology #medicalethics #IVF