Herpes Infection may Impair Human Fetal Brain Development

Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) infection may contribute to various neurodevelopmental disabilities and long-term neurological problems into adulthood, stated new research published in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by Pu Chen and Ying Wu of Wuhan University, and colleagues.



Researchers generated 3 different cell-based neurodevelopmental disorder models (2D layer of cells and 3D brain-like structure). The models are based on human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) - that are generated by genetically reprogramming specialized adult cells.

‘HSV-1 pathogen produces viral infections in humans and causes lifelong neurological problems such as cognitive dysfunction, learning disabilities, and dementia.’





In the human fetal brain, the HSV-1-infected brain organoids mimicked the pathological features of neurodevelopmental disorders.



The 3D model showed that HSV-1 infection promoted the abnormal proliferation and activation of non-neuronal cells called microglia.



The study opens new therapeutic avenues for targeting viral reservoirs relevant to neurodevelopmental disorders.



The authors add, "This study provides novel evidence that HSV-1 infection impaired human brain development and contributed to the neurodevelopmental disorder pathogen hypothesis".



HSV-1 infection in neural stem cells resulted in the activation of the caspase-3 apoptotic pathway. This pathway initiates programmed cell death.