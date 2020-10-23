Herpes Infection may Impair Human Fetal Brain Development

HSV-1 infection in neural stem cells resulted in the activation of the caspase-3 apoptotic pathway. This pathway initiates programmed cell death.
‘HSV-1 pathogen produces viral infections in humans and causes lifelong neurological problems such as cognitive dysfunction, learning disabilities, and dementia.’
HSV-1 infection impaired new neurons production and hindered hiPSC-derived neural stem cells' ability to convert into mature neurons through a process called neuronal differentiation.
In the human fetal brain, the HSV-1-infected brain organoids mimicked the pathological features of neurodevelopmental disorders.
The 3D model showed that HSV-1 infection promoted the abnormal proliferation and activation of non-neuronal cells called microglia.
The study opens new therapeutic avenues for targeting viral reservoirs relevant to neurodevelopmental disorders.
The authors add, "This study provides novel evidence that HSV-1 infection impaired human brain development and contributed to the neurodevelopmental disorder pathogen hypothesis".
