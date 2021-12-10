About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Here's Why Covid Vaccines Did Not Win Science Nobel

by Hannah Joy on October 12, 2021 at 12:16 AM
Here's Why Covid Vaccines Did Not Win Science Nobel

Covid vaccines did not win science Nobel despite having high hopes. However, science Nobel was given to fundamental advances. Read on know why Covid vaccines did not win.

The timing didn't work in favor of a Covid-19 Nobel this year. Nominations for this year's prize had to be submitted by February 1.

This was more than two months after the first mRNA vaccines, and some others, proved their mettle in clinical trials, but before their impact on the pandemic was fully clear, said Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, which selects the prize winners.

"Follow-up is really still happening now," Hansson added.

According to Nature.com, some scientists expressed surprise and disappointment at the omission of Covid-19 vaccines, particularly those developed using messenger RNA technology, which has launched a new class of vaccines.
But Nobel prize insiders and watchers say that timing, technical details and politics meant that a nod this year was a long shot.

However, the impact of Covid-19 vaccines -- and the underlying advances -- indicate that it shouldn't be long before researchers behind the work get a call from Stockholm.

"The development of mRNA vaccines is a wonderful success story that has had enormous positive consequences for humankind. And we are all very grateful to the scientists," Hansson said.

"This is a kind of discovery that will receive nominations. But we need to take time," Hansson added.



Source: IANS
<< Immunotherapy With Antibody Delivery Technology for Brain Ca...
Covid Booster Shots Administered to People Over 60 in Italy >>

