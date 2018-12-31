medindia
Here's How Gut Bacteria Can Combat Harmful Effects of High BP

by Iswarya on  December 31, 2018 at 11:21 AM Research News
New study finds that bacterial guests in our digestive tract calm the immune cells that drive up blood pressure. The findings of the study are published in the journal Circulation.
Here's How Gut Bacteria Can Combat Harmful Effects of High BP

To a large extent, our well-being depends on what bacterial guests in our digestive tract consume as researchers have found that beneficial gut microbes can produce from dietary fiber a fatty acid called propionate which can protect against the harmful consequences of high blood pressure.

"Propionate works against a range of impairments in cardiovascular function caused by high blood pressure," said lead researcher Dominik Muller, Professor at Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association in Berlin, Germany.

"This may be a promising treatment option, particularly for patients who have too little of this fatty acid," Muller said.

The results explain why a diet rich in fiber, which has been recommended by nutrition organizations for many years, helps prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Whole-grain products and fruits, for example, contain cellulose and inulin fibers, from which gut bacteria produce beneficial molecules like propionate.

For the study, the researchers fed propionate to mice with elevated blood pressure. Afterward, the animals had less pronounced damage to the heart or abnormal enlargement of the organ, making them less susceptible to cardiac arrhythmia.

Vascular damage, such as atherosclerosis, also decreased in mice, the study said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Pediatric Hypertension

Pediatric hypertension or high blood pressure in children is usually caused by secondary reasons which need to be investigated and treated.

Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria

The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, boosting immunity and metabolism of bile acids.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.

