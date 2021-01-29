by Pooja Shete on  January 29, 2021 at 12:21 AM Cancer News
Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Biomarkers Predict Survival, Disease Progression
In 15 patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a genome analysis of DNA methylation of the tumor and non-tumor tissue was performed and it was found that TBX15 was the most hypermethylated gene of the tumor.

The study conducted by Dr. Yuji Morine from the Tokushima University Graduate School is published in the Impact Journal LLC.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the sixth most prevalent human cancer and it is also the third-highest cause of cancer-related death in the world. The incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma is increasing.


The researchers mainly focused on the changes in the genomes of tumor and non-tumor cells of patients with HCC in order to identify the mechanisms of tumor progression and hepatocarcinogenesis.

A study was conducted to investigate the relationships between tumor phenotype and TBX15 mRNA expression. It was found that in tumor tissues, TBX15 mRNA was significantly lowered as compared to those of non-tumor tissues.

Low TBX15 expression was identified as an independent prognostic (course of disease) factor for overall and disease-free survival.

In patients with HCC, hypermethylation and reduced expression of TBX15 in tumor tissue represents a potential biomarker for predicting poor survival.

The reduced expression of TBX15 serves as a potential biomarker for predicting tumor progression and poor survival and it can also provide a target for antitumor therapy in HCC.

