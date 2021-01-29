Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Biomarkers Predict Survival, Disease Progression

The researchers mainly focused on the changes in the genomes of tumor and non-tumor cells of patients with HCC in order to identify the mechanisms of tumor progression and hepatocarcinogenesis.A study was conducted to investigate the relationships between tumor phenotype and TBX15 mRNA expression. It was found that in tumor tissues, TBX15 mRNA was significantly lowered as compared to those of non-tumor tissues.In patients with HCC, hypermethylation and reduced expression of TBX15 in tumor tissue represents a potential biomarker for predicting poor survival.The reduced expression of TBX15 serves as a potential biomarker for predicting tumor progression and poor survival and it can also provide a target for antitumor therapy in HCC.Source: Medindia