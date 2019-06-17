medindia

Hepatitis C Transmission can be Prevented from Mothers to Babies: Study

by Iswarya on  June 17, 2019 at 2:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Transmission of Hepatitis C virus (HCV) from mothers to babies can largely be prevented if screening for HCV in pregnancy is done prior, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Hepatitis C Transmission can be Prevented from Mothers to Babies: Study
Hepatitis C Transmission can be Prevented from Mothers to Babies: Study

"We encourage all care providers to consider the reproductive implications of HCV, to consider HCV screening in pregnancy and referral for treatment of HCV," write Drs. Chelsea Elwood, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of British Columbia, and Laura Sauve, BC Children's Hospital, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC.

Show Full Article

"The time has come to move toward universal HCV screening in women who are pregnant, with initial prenatal investigations that are then repeated based on risk factors in the third trimester."

Almost half of women infected with HCV are unaware of their infection, and current treatment with direct-acting antiviral regimens is quite effective.

"With the care gaps in both maternal screening in pregnancy and postnatal infant screening, Canada likely has a large cohort of infants, children and young adults with progressive liver disease, who could have been cured of the HCV infection if it had been identified early or, quite simply, would not have been infected at all," write the authors.

The elimination of vertical transmission of HCV from mother to child is achievable with the collaboration of public health and health care professionals.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

New Treatments for Hepatitis C

Until very recently, infection with the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) had been very difficult to treat, but new treatments now result in curing the disease in up to 90% of cases.

Hepatitis C Virus Vaccine Design - Scientists Reveal Difficulties

Scientists discover that targeting the less flexible nature of protein may help in designing successful Hepatitis C vaccines.

New Drug, Sofosbuvir, Found Very Efficient in Treating Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

A new drug, Sofosbuvir, has been found very efficient in treating different types of chronic Hepatitis C Virus infection; it is in the third phase of clinical trials.

Hepatitis C Virus Screening Improved Among Baby Boomers

Electronic health record (EHR) implementation has increased screening for hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and improved treatment among baby boomers.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.

Needlestick Injuries

A needlestick injury is a common occupational hazard that occurs when the skin has been pierced by a needle or a sharp object.

Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome? Find out what foods can help you deal with the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Vasculitis

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels of the body that can affect people of all ages; it is usually due to an autoimmune disorder

More News on:

Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Vasculitis Silent Killer Diseases Liver Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis C Hepatitis Needlestick Injuries Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Nail Biting

Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Flexitarian Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive