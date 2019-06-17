Hepatitis C Transmission can be Prevented from Mothers to Babies: Study

Transmission of Hepatitis C virus (HCV) from mothers to babies can largely be prevented if screening for HCV in pregnancy is done prior, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

"We encourage all care providers to consider the reproductive implications of HCV, to consider HCV screening in pregnancy and referral for treatment of HCV," write Drs. Chelsea Elwood, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of British Columbia, and Laura Sauve, BC Children's Hospital, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC.



‘Care gaps in both maternal screening during pregnancy and postnatal infant screening should be addressed to prevent progressive liver disease in young kids.’

Almost half of women infected with HCV are unaware of their infection, and current treatment with direct-acting antiviral regimens is quite effective.



"With the care gaps in both maternal screening in pregnancy and postnatal infant screening, Canada likely has a large cohort of infants, children and young adults with progressive liver disease, who could have been cured of the HCV infection if it had been identified early or, quite simply, would not have been infected at all," write the authors.



The elimination of vertical transmission of HCV from mother to child is achievable with the collaboration of public health and health care professionals.



