Hepatitis B Treatment Gap: A Missed Opportunity in Saving Millions

Despite effective drugs, millions with hepatitis B remain untreated, risking preventable deaths.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Hepatitis B drugs vastly underused, must be used early to save more lives: The Lancet



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know? Less than 3% receive life-saving care— Hepatitis B is curable but neglected. #curinghepatitis #hepatitisb #medindia’

Less than 3% receive life-saving care— Hepatitis B is curable but neglected. #curinghepatitis #hepatitisb #medindia’

Advertisement

Science Offers Solutions, But Systems Fall Short

Advertisement

A Global Crisis with Disproportionate Burden

Barriers That Cost Lives

Paving the Way to Eradication by 2040

Treat Early. Save Lives. End Hepatitis B.

Hepatitis B drugs vastly underused, must be used early to save more lives: The Lancet - (https://ianslive.in/hepatitis-b-drugs-vastly-underused-must-be-used-early-to-save-more-lives-the-lancet--20250725144711)

Hepatitis B continues to be a major threat. Despite the availability of safe, effective, and affordable antiviral drugs, the majority of people living with chronic hepatitis B are not being treated ().Drugs like tenofovir and entecavir, which can prevent severe liver damage and reduce the risk of death, are vastly underused. Studies suggest that if these medications are administered earlier and more widely, more than three million lives could be saved by the end of this decade.Medical evidence strongly supports the use of antiviral therapy, particularly for people with chronic hepatitis B who are at risk of developing progressive liver disease. Besides having a few side effects, the medicines are already being produced generically and are cheaply available. However, access is extremely limited.of those within the world are getting the treatment they require. This is nowhere near the World Health Organization’s 2030 goal of treating 80% of all eligible hepatitis B patients.The hepatitis B burden is unequally distributed. It is disproportionately concentrated in societies where the treatment is not considered seriously. Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa are regions where they do not receive adequate healthcare treatment; people become infected at a young age, particularly through mother-to-child transmission. The Lancet report notes that justworldwide are even, highlighting the urgent need for improved screening and public awareness.Although the medical professionals know how to contain hepatitis B, there are systemic barriers that hinder progress. Many states lack a comprehensive screening methodology or social awareness strategies, so people usually become aware of their disease later. Other contributing factors include political neglect, a lack of funding, and health-care systems that are incapable of managing chronic HBV cases. Many countries do not include hepatitis B treatment on their national lists of essential medicines, resulting in a lack of availability and affordability for those in need.Treatment of hepatitis B has to be incorporated into the ordinary provision of health services, such as primary health as well as maternal health services. There is a need to increase access to birth dose and early-life immunization activities, especially in areas with a high disease burden.With the necessary efforts, the global health community can prevent more than three million deaths by 2030 and work toward eliminating hepatitis B as a public health risk by 2040. Hepatitis B doesn’t have to be a silent killer. With urgency and commitment, we can eradicate it!Source-Medindia