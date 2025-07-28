Hepatitis B Therapeutic Vaccine Enters First Human Trial

Chronic hepatitis B affects 254M people globally, raising risks of liver damage, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

TherVacB Enters Clinical Trials: A Major Milestone Towards Curing Chronic Hepatitis B

TherVacB - A Heterologous Protein Prime/â€‹MVA Boost Therapeutic Hepatitis B Vaccine Candidate (TherVacB)



Phased Approach: Determining TherVacB's Safest and Most Effective Dose

Could a new vaccine finally bring us closer to curing chronic hepatitis B?After 13 years of dedicated research, watchingsays Prof. Ulrike Protzer, the vaccine’s developer and Director of the Institute of Virology at Helmholtz Munich, as well as Chair of Virology at the Technical University of Munich. (According to Protzer, who also leads the Hepatitis research program at the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF), the vaccine is designed to activate the body’s natural immune defenses, giving it the ability to eliminate the virus entirely.then using a modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector to enhance the cellular immune response. This dual approach is intended to stimulate both antibodies and T cells, offering broad protection against the hepatitis B virus.Crucially, thepositioning it as a potential game-changer for the 250 million people living with chronic hepatitis B worldwide.Sponsored by LMU University Hospital Munich and led by sponsor representative Prof. Michael Hoelscher, Director of the Institute of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine and DZIF Partner Site Speaker Munich, the current trial is being conducted at clinical sites in Germany, Italy, Spain, England, and Tanzania.It aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immune activity of the vaccine in patients with chronic hepatitis B whose infections are currently managed with antiviral medication. 81 patients will participate in two phases.In the first part (phase 1b), participants receive increasing doses of the vaccine components to determine the safest and most effective dose. In the second part (phase 2a), the best dose identified will be tested in a larger group of patients to confirm its safety and determine how well it stimulates the immune system to control the virus. The aim is to determine the optimal dose that is both safe and effective in helping the body fight hepatitis B.The ability to stimulate a functional immune response in already-infected patients could lay the groundwork for a true cure – something no existing therapy offers.“The outcomes of this– especially in regions with high disease burden and limited access to existing treatments,” says Michael Hoelscher.Although preventive vaccines and antiviral treatments exist, no curative therapy has been developed to date. Current treatments suppress the virus but require lifelong use and are not universally available. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hepatitis B causes 1.1 million deaths per year, highlighting the urgent need for curative strategies.Source-Eurekalert