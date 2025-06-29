Hepatitis B and Liver Cancer: Novel Findings Pave Way for Preventive Strategies

Patients with HBV-related hepatitis show elevated IL-33 levels compared to healthy individuals.
While it's long been known that hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is linked to a higher risk of liver cancer—specifically hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) —the exact nature of that connection has remained unclear. Now, researchers from Mass General Brigham have uncovered a key piece of the puzzle. ()
‘It's a double threat for your #liver: #HepatitisB infection and exposure to carcinogens both trigger immune chaos, leading to #liver_cancer. #LiverHealth’
Advertisement
HBV: An Accomplice, Not Sole Culprit, in Liver Cancer DevelopmentTheir findings show that HBV alone doesn’t directly trigger liver inflammation or cancer. Instead, it amplifies existing inflammation in the liver and heightens vulnerability to cancer when environmental carcinogens are present. This suggests that HBV acts more like an accomplice than a direct cause in liver cancer development.
The study, published in Nature Communications, highlights the potential to lower cancer risk in HBV-infected individuals by minimizing exposure to carcinogens and controlling liver inflammation.
Advertisement
Liver Cancer's Complex Cause: HBV, Carcinogens, and Statin-HBV Therapy“Our research sheds light on the intricate interplay between HBV infection and carcinogen exposure to generate immune dysregulation in the liver that leads to cancer development,” said corresponding author Shawn Demehri, MD, PhD, of the Demehri Lab and Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research at Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “We propose the potential of combining statin therapy with conventional HBV treatments like entecavir to improve patient outcomes.”
Using a mouse model, the researchers found that HBV did not directly cause liver inflammation or cancer. However, when the HBV models were exposed to a carcinogen found in tobacco smoke, fried foods, processed meats, and alcoholic drinks, they developed an extreme liver cancer phenotype.
Advertisement
The Carcinogen Link: How DEN-Induced IL-33 Drives Liver Cancer DevelopmentThis carcinogen, also known as diethylnitrosamine (DEN), caused an increase in interleukin-33 (IL-33), an inflammatory molecule, which is required for the development of liver cancer.
The researchers then treated the models with pitavastatin, a statin drug, to suppress the expression of IL-33. This treatment was effective in reducing the risk of chronic hepatitis and liver cancer.
They then looked at data from more than 200 million patients, finding that the risk of hepatitis and liver cancer were significantly reduced in patients treated with a statin compared with those treated with another cholesterol-lowering drug.
Reference:
- Hepatitis B virus promotes liver cancer by modulating the immune response to environmental carcinogens - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-60894-z)