Hepatitis B and Liver Cancer: Novel Findings Pave Way for Preventive Strategies

Patients with HBV-related hepatitis show elevated IL-33 levels compared to healthy individuals.



‘It's a double threat for your #liver: #HepatitisB infection and exposure to carcinogens both trigger immune chaos, leading to #liver_cancer. #LiverHealth’

Advertisement

HBV: An Accomplice, Not Sole Culprit, in Liver Cancer Development

Advertisement

Liver Cancer's Complex Cause: HBV, Carcinogens, and Statin-HBV Therapy

Advertisement

The Carcinogen Link: How DEN-Induced IL-33 Drives Liver Cancer Development

Hepatitis B virus promotes liver cancer by modulating the immune response to environmental carcinogens - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-60894-z)

While it's long been known that—the exact nature of that connection has remained unclear. Now, researchers from Mass General Brigham have uncovered a key piece of the puzzle. ( )Their findings show that HBV alone doesn’t directly trigger liver inflammation or cancer. Instead, it amplifies existing inflammation in the liver and heightens vulnerability to cancer when environmental carcinogens are present. This suggests that HBV acts more like an accomplice than a direct cause in liver cancer development.The study, published inhighlights the potential to“Our research sheds light on the intricate interplay between HBV infection and carcinogen exposure to generate immune dysregulation in the liver that leads to cancer development,” said corresponding author Shawn Demehri, MD, PhD, of the Demehri Lab and Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research at Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “We propose the potential ofUsing a mouse model, the researchers found that HBV did not directly cause liver inflammation or cancer. However, when theThis carcinogen, also known asThe researchers then treated the models with pitavastatin, a statin drug, to suppress the expression of IL-33. This treatment was effective in reducing the risk of chronic hepatitis and liver cancer.They then looked at data from more than 200 million patients, finding that the risk of hepatitis and liver cancer were significantly reduced in patients treated with a statin compared with those treated with another cholesterol-lowering drug.Source-Eurekalert