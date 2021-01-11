About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Heparin Reduces Death Rate Among COVID-19 Patients

by Angela Mohan on November 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM
Font : A-A+

Heparin Reduces Death Rate Among COVID-19 Patients

Anti-coagulant heparin reduces chance of death from COVID-19 drastically when given in therapeutic doses to patients with signs of respiratory failure on admission to hospital, according to a study reported in the British Medical Journal.

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently recommends only prophylactic use of heparin for such patients. The prophylactic dose of the drug is only a quarter of the therapeutic dose.

Advertisement


Prophylactic administration did not prove beneficial in the randomized clinical trial described in the article. The study involved 465 patients treated at 28 hospitals in six countries, including Brazil.

"We believe these results should change clinical practice," Elnara Negri, a co-author of the article, told Agência FAPESP. Negri is a professor and physician at São Paulo's Syrian-Lebanese Hospital and Hospital das Clínicas (HC), the hospital complex run by the University of São Paulo's Medical school (FM-USP).
Advertisement

The treatment is not recommended for everyone diagnosed with COVID-19. "It's only indicated for patients admitted to hospital and only under medical supervision," Negri stressed. "Anyone who takes an anti-coagulant without needing to or without proper supervision may bleed to death."

The clinical trial involved male and female patients with an average age of 60 and admitted to hospital with oxygen saturation of 93% or less. It was designed to observe the effect of heparin on outcomes of infection by SARS-CoV-2.

The aim was to find out whether the treatment reduced the need for non-invasive ventilation (with a high-flow catheter or oxygen mask), intubation, and admission to an intensive care unit (ICU).

The volunteers were divided into two groups. One group was given the therapeutic dose. The other served as the control group and received only the prophylactic dose. The effect on outcomes was evaluated 28 days after the drug was administered.

"We found no significant difference in terms of a need for ICU admission, non-invasive ventilation or intubation, but the mortality rate was significantly lower for the group given a therapeutic dose, and substantial bleeding, the main adverse effect observed in the study, was very low. In other words, the therapy is safe," Negri said.

Heparin must be administered between seven and 14 days after the onset of symptoms. Previous research had already shown that treatment with the anti-coagulant did not produce significant benefits when administered after ICU admission.

Benefits were observed during this stage of the disease only when heparin was injected. Orally administered heparin had no effect. "This may be because the drug also has anti-viral and anti-inflammatory effects that have been confirmed in the context of COVID-19. The good news is that the drug is cheap and available via the SUS [Brazil's national health service]," Negri said.

The group published the first article in the scientific literature to describe "pathological evidence of pulmonary thrombotic phenomena in severe COVID-19".

"The virus enters the body via the respiratory system, and some organisms manage to contain it before it reaches the pulmonary alveoli. But when it invades the capillaries that irrigate the lungs, it starts to make holes in the endothelium [the layer of cells that line the interior of blood vessels], and this leads to blood clotting. Microthrombi are formed and prevent the passage of blood to the pulmonary structures in which gas exchange occurs," Negri explained.

Heparin helps avert this process via two mechanisms. It dissolves the microthrombi that prevent oxygen from flowing from the alveoli to the small blood vessels in the lungs, and it contributes to regeneration of the vascular endothelium.

Studies published last year show that roughly 15% of people infected by the novel coronavirus develop blood clotting disorders. "This is the population that can benefit from treatment with heparin, but timing is vitally important," Negri said.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Transgenders, Men at Breast Cancer Risk
COVID-19 Virus Acts as Per Body's Circadian Rhythm >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Death Facts Bereavement Anticoagulants Pulmonary Embolism Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

Recommended Reading
Earlier Use of Heparin Helps Prevent Death Among COVID Patients
Earlier Use of Heparin Helps Prevent Death Among COVID Patients
Patients with severe COVID-19 infection seem to develop heightened inflammation and abnormal ......
Anticoagulants
Anticoagulants
Anticoagulants prevent the clotting of blood in our body. They are administered orally or via ......
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a complication that results from a block in the main artery supplying the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close