medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Hemorrhagic Fever: Outsmarting The Tick Virus Can Help Find a Treatment

by Rishika Gupta on  January 8, 2019 at 10:39 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Two Hidden mechanisms of a Tick Virus that causes Hemorrhagic Fever has been discovered.

These discoveries by USC researchers could lead to medications and a vaccine to treat or prevent a hemorrhagic fever transmitted by a new tick species before it spreads across the United States.
Hemorrhagic Fever: Outsmarting The Tick Virus Can Help Find a Treatment
Hemorrhagic Fever: Outsmarting The Tick Virus Can Help Find a Treatment

In the Jan. 7 Nature Microbiology, researchers describe the molecular mechanisms used by the virus to infect and sicken humans, a puzzle that has stumped scientists since the disease emerged in rural China in 2009.

In a related discovery published in Nature Microbiology last month, researchers at USC and in Korea found that aged ferrets with the virus exhibit symptoms similar to those seen in older humans, while young ferrets show no clinical symptoms. An animal model in which to study the virus, a crucial tool in a vaccine or drug discovery, has been elusive, until now.

"The ticks are already in the United States. If they start spreading the virus, it will be a major problem," said Jae Jung, the study's senior author and chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. "I started studying this virus five years ago because once it appeared in China, I knew it would eventually appear in the United States."

The findings come at a time when health officials are increasingly concerned about the growing danger of tick-borne illnesses. In the United States, Lyme disease accounts for most cases, but other illnesses are on the rise. The total number of reported cases has more than doubled in the past 13 years, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new threat comes in the form of a bug new to North America -- the Asian longhorned tick, Haemaphysalis longicornis. It's a tiny, parasitic arachnid that's a major livestock pest in East and Central Asia, where it thrives under temperate conditions. After a blood meal, females drop off their host to produce 2,000 eggs at a time, with or without the help of a male.

It can transmit severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), an illness that causes nausea, diarrhea and muscle pain. The illness is often lethal, killing up to 30 percent of hospitalized patients. The virus depletes blood platelets as it replicates, which prevents clotting and leads to hemorrhage similar to Ebola virus infection.

The disease has spread to Japan and Korea since it appeared in China. The SFTS virus has not been detected in the United States yet, but the Asian longhorned tick was found in nine states during the past two years, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The CDC considers the presence of the Asian longhorned tick in the United States an "emerging disease threat" and is recommending ongoing surveillance efforts and testing for pathogens. A virus was genetically similar to SFTS virus, Heartland virus, and causing similar human illness was also recently discovered in the United States. Globally, the SFTS disease has caused infection of thousands of people a year in China.

Jung and his colleagues found that the virus targets a gene called TPL2, which is involved in the body's inflammatory response. In a healthy person, the body's natural inflammatory response helps fight off an infection. With SFTS infection, the virus directs the TPL2 gene to switch off that protective inflammatory response at the site of the tick bite - creating a protected spot in which the virus can amass copies of itself and spread throughout the body.

In animals, the researchers disabled TPL2 with an inhibitor; as a result, the body's healthy immune function kept viral replication in check, resulting in a milder infection - and suggesting that the TPL2 gene's signaling pathway presents a potential target for a therapy.

"We're very optimistic that these findings will help us get a vaccine up and running within several years," said Younho Choi, a post-doctoral researcher in the Jung lab and the study's first author. "We're already developing various vaccine candidates in mouse and ferret animal models. The idea behind the vaccine is to outsmart the virus by putting a roadblock, allowing the body's immune system to keep doing its job."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Researchers Explore Treatments For Hemorrhagic Fever Virus

A daunting challenge was faced when University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston researchers set out to study Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus.

Key Messenger Substances Identified to Treat Hemorrhagic Fevers

Hemorrhagic fever is used to describe a severe multisystem syndrome (multisystem in that multiple organ systems in the body are affected).

Vaccine Against Junin Virus can also Disarm Another Hemorrhagic Fever Virus

Antibodies against one hemorrhagic fever virus called Junin virus may help disarm a related virus called Machupo, finds a new study. Machupo virus is well known to cause Bolivian hemorrhagic fever.

Mystery Disease Kills Three in South Sudan

A suspected viral hemorrhagic fever has killed at least three people while 60 of their contacts are being monitored for any infection.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Babesiosis

Babesiosis is an infection caused by transmission of Babesia parasites from animals to humans. It may be diagnosed with blood smears, immunological tests and treated with drugs or blood transfusions.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Congo Fever Babesiosis Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Toxic Chemicals and Exposure in Children

Mushroom Types - Edible and Poisonous

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive