Helmintex Assay: Sensitive Detection Method for Low Intensity Schistosomiasis

Font : A- A+



Classical methods to detect schistosomiasis infections fail in individuals who release low numbers of schistosome eggs in their feces. However, the Helmintex method, which uses a magnetic field to isolate eggs, is more sensitive for these low intensity schistosomiasis infections, shows study published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Helmintex Assay: Sensitive Detection Method for Low Intensity Schistosomiasis







‘Helmintex method uses a magnetic field to isolate eggs and is a more sensitive method to detect low intensity schistosomiasis infections.’ In the new work, Carlos Graeff-Teixeira of the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Rio Grande de Sul, and colleagues compared the KK, POC-CCA and HTX methods in a population-based study. 461 children and adults from Candeal, Brazil provided stool, urine, and blood samples for the comparison; an additional 220 submitted at least one specimen type.



The prevalence of schistosomiasis was found to be 71% with the POC-CCA method, 40% with HTX, and 11% with KK. More than 70% of individuals had very low egg burdens in their feces. However, the POC-CCA method provided the lowest proportion of true positive results. The HTX method was 100% sensitive with egg burdens higher than 1.3 epg and detected eggs in 29% of the samples that were negative according to the KK method.



"The HTX method is very sensitive and should be used as a reference method for diagnosing intestinal schistosomiasis and for comparative evaluation of other tests," the researchers say. "The HTX method should also be considered for use in the monitoring and certification of transmission interruption."







Source: Eurekalert Schistosomiasis is a common infection that affects over 290 million individuals, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and South America. Classical diagnostic methods, including the Kato-Katz (KK) fecal smear recommended by the World Health Organziation, are not accurate in situations where low egg burden is present in stool. Alternative methods, including a point-of-care immunodiagnostic for schistosome cathodic circulating antigen in urine (POC-CCA) and the Helmintex (HTX) method, have been proposed as substitutes.In the new work, Carlos Graeff-Teixeira of the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Rio Grande de Sul, and colleagues compared the KK, POC-CCA and HTX methods in a population-based study. 461 children and adults from Candeal, Brazil provided stool, urine, and blood samples for the comparison; an additional 220 submitted at least one specimen type.The prevalence of schistosomiasis was found to be 71% with the POC-CCA method, 40% with HTX, and 11% with KK. More than 70% of individuals had very low egg burdens in their feces. However, the POC-CCA method provided the lowest proportion of true positive results. The HTX method was 100% sensitive with egg burdens higher than 1.3 epg and detected eggs in 29% of the samples that were negative according to the KK method."The HTX method is very sensitive and should be used as a reference method for diagnosing intestinal schistosomiasis and for comparative evaluation of other tests," the researchers say. "The HTX method should also be considered for use in the monitoring and certification of transmission interruption."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: