medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Helicobacter Pylori Eradication Maybe a Key Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

by Iswarya on  September 25, 2018 at 2:19 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds a strong link between Helicobacter pylori bacterium and Parkinson's disease (PD) and investigates possible mechanism behind the connection. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease.
Helicobacter Pylori Eradication Maybe a Key Treatment for Parkinson's Disease
Helicobacter Pylori Eradication Maybe a Key Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

While human genetic mutations are involved in a small number of Parkinson's disease (PD) cases, the vast majority of cases are of unknown environmental causes, prompting enormous interest in identifying environmental risk factors involved.

The link between Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and gastric ulcers has been known for several decades, but new evidence suggests that this harmful bacterium may play a role in PD as well.

In a comprehensive review of prior studies, investigators uncovered four key findings:
  • People with PD are 1.5-3-fold more likely to be infected with H. pylori than people without PD
  • H. pylori-infected PD patients display worse motor functions than H. pylori-negative PD patients
  • Eradication of H. pylori improved motor function in PD patients over PD patients whose H. pylori was not eradicated
  • Eradication of H. pylori improved levodopa absorption in PD patients compared to PD patients whose H. pylori was not eradicated

"This is an in-depth and comprehensive review that summarizes all the major papers in the medical literature on Parkinson's disease and H. pylori, the common stomach bacterium that causes gastritis, ulcers and stomach cancer," explained lead investigator David J. McGee, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA. "Our conclusion is that there is a strong enough link between the H. pylori and Parkinson's disease that additional studies are warranted to determine the possible causal relationship."

Investigators also analyzed existing studies to try and find possible testable pathways between the bacterial infection and Parkinson's to lay the groundwork for future research. They found four main possible explanations for the association:
  • Bacterial toxins produced by H. pylori may damage neurons
  • The infection triggers a massive inflammatory response that causes damage to the brain
  • H. pylori may disrupt the normal gut microbial flora
  • The bacteria might interfere with the absorption properties of levodopa, the medication commonly used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson's disease

The onset of PD is often preceded by gastrointestinal dysfunction, suggesting that the condition might originate in the gut and spread to the brain along the brain-gut axis. In the review, investigators note that this has been documented in rats.

Screening PD patients for the presence of H. pylori and subsequent treatment if positive with anti-H. pylori triple-drug therapy, may contribute to improved levodopa absorption and ultimately improvement of PD symptoms, potentially leading to a longer lifespan in patients with PD.

"Evidence for a strong association among H. pylori chronic infection, peptic ulceration and exacerbation of PD symptoms is accumulating," concluded Dr. McGee.

"However, the hypotheses that H. pylori infection is a predisposing factor, disease progression modifier, or even a direct cause of PD remain largely unexplored. This gut pathology may be multifactorial, involving H. pylori, intestinal microflora, inflammation, misfolding of alpha-synuclein in the gut and brain, cholesterol and other metabolites, and potential neurotoxins from bacteria or dietary sources. Eradication of H. pylori or return of the gut microflora to the proper balance in PD patients may ameliorate gut symptoms, L-dopa malabsorption, and motor dysfunction."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson''s disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is caused due to an extra electrical pathway in the heart, which increases the heart rate.

Damage to Heart Nerve Cells can Identify Parkinson's Disease

Damage to Heart Nerve Cells can Identify Parkinson's Disease

Mechanism by which neural damage happens in the hearts of Parkinson's Disease (PD) patient can be deducted.

Acid Peptic Disease

Acid Peptic Disease

Acid peptic diseases are a collective disorder affecting millions of people worldwide. A general description about its pathophysiology, symptoms, etiology, complications, diagnosis and treatment is given.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acid Peptic Disease Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Prunes are dried plums that are packed with nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are essential ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive