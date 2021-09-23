Hedgehog Protein Stimulation Helps Parkinson's Patients

Advertisement

"We provide novel insight into the underlying mechanisms behind LID formation and provide a potential therapeutic solution."Parkinson's disease is induced due to the death of dopamine neurons. Key to the new study, though, is that these neurons also produce neurotransmitters other than dopamine, including GABA, glutamate, and Shh.Shh was not previously considered a neurotransmitter, but the new study shows that it does in fact act as a neuromodulator.Dopamine neurons use Shh to communicate with cholinergic neurons, which scientists have thought might play a role in LID.Researchers used animal models of Parkinson's disease to show that decreased Shh signaling in the basal ganglia, caused by death of dopamine neurons, facilitates LID. Mimicking increased signaling by Shh reduced LID. Because of this, the authors suggest that the imbalance between dopamine and Shh after L-dopa treatment is a major cause of LID.The next steps will be to develop new drugs that act downstream in the Shh pathway in cholinergic neurons and begin clinical trials."Deep brain stimulation doesn't help everyone, it's very invasive, and not all people are eligible for the surgery. The procedure is also not accessible to everyone," said Kottmann, who was the corresponding author on the paper."What we find in this study is that in several animal models, by replacing not only dopamine but dopamine together with agonists that mimic the effects of sonic hedgehog, these dyskinesias can be very much suppressed."This research was supported by the American Parkinson Disease Association and the National Institutes of Health and the Research Foundation of the City University of New York.Source: Medindia