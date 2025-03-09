Heat`s Impact on Young Minds: High Temperatures Linked to Brain Function Changes

Dehydration in kids exposed to heat may disrupt brain network connectivity, making them more vulnerable to fluid loss impacts.

A study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), supported by the ”la Caixa” Foundation, and IDIBELL, in collaboration with Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam (ERASMUS MC) and the Networked Biomedical Research Center (CIBER), has found that exposure topotentially impacting brain function. The findings, published in thehighlight the effects of heat on brain development.The study involved 2,229 children aged 9 to 12 from the “Generation R” cohort in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Functional connectivity data from brain networks, i.e., how different regions of the brain communicate and collaborate, were assessed using resting-state magnetic resonance imaging, when the children were not performing any active tasks. Daily mean temperature estimates were obtained from the UrbClim urban climate model, developed by the Flemish Institute for Technological Research. Temperature values were calculated for the period from 2013 to 2015, assigning daily averages to each participant based on their home address.Higher ambient temperatures during the week preceding the MRI assessment were associated with lower functional connectivity within the medial parietal, salience, and hippocampal networks, which are essential for proper brain functioning. This implies that brain areas may work less synchronously, affecting processes such as attention, memory, and decision-making. The medial parietal network is related to introspection and self-perception; the salience network detects environmental stimuli and prioritizes what deserves our attention; and the hippocampal network is critical for memory and learning.In contrast, low average daily temperatures were not associated with functional connectivity.“We hypothesise that dehydration could explain our findings, as children are particularly vulnerable to fluid loss when exposed to heat, which can affect the functional connectivity of brain networks,” says Laura Granés, researcher at IDIBELL and ISGlobal and the study's lead author.“In thesays Mònica Guxens, ICREA researcher at ISGlobal and senior author of the study.Although brain function alterations have been suggested as a possible mechanism linking temperature and mental health, no study to date has examined the effects of ambient temperature on functional brain networks. In another recent study, the same research team found that exposure to cold and heat can affect psychiatric symptoms such as anxiety, depression and attention problems. In addition, other studies have linked lower connectivity within the brain’s salience network to suicidal ideation and self-harming behaviors in adolescents with depression, as well as to anxiety disorders.“Given the role of the salience network in suicidal ideation, our findings raise a new hypothesis: high temperatures could decrease the functional connectivity of this network, indirectly contributing to a higher risk of suicide in individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions,” explains Carles Soriano-Mas, researcher at IDIBELL and the University of Barcelona and one of the study's authors. “While we do not propose that these connectivity changes, triggered by heat exposure, directly induce suicidal behaviors, they could act as a trigger in vulnerable individuals,” adds the researcher.Source-Eurekalert