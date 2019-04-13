Heating Foods Containing Sweetener Sucralose may be Harming Your Health, Say Experts

Font : A- A+



Harmful compounds some with the potential of causing cancer might be formed when sucralose-containing foods such as canned vegetables or baked goods are heated, revealed data.

Heating Foods Containing Sweetener Sucralose may be Harming Your Health, Say Experts



When Sucralose (E 955) is heated to temperatures higher than 120 °C a gradual - and with further increasing temperature continuous - decomposition and dechlorination of the sweetener occurs. Temperatures of between 120 °C and 150 °C are possible during industrial manufacturing and processing of foods and are also reached in private households during cooking and baking of foods containing Sucralose. This may lead to the formation of chlorinated organic compounds with a health-damaging potential, such as polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins (PCDD), dibenzofurans (PCDF) and chloropropanols.



‘Experts recommended not to heat foods containing sweetener Sucralose to temperatures that occur during baking, deep-frying and roasting, or to add Sucralose only after heating. ’ However, there are currently insufficient data to draw final conclusions. It is unclear on the one hand which toxic reaction products are generated in detail and in which quantities they are formed when Sucralose-containing foods are heated to temperatures above 120 °C on the other. Moreover, representative data on the levels in thus manufactured foods are required for exposure estimation within the scope of a risk assessment.



The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is also currently dealing with Sucralose in the context of the re-assessment of authorised food additives in line with Regulation (EC) No. 1333/2008 and Regulation (EU) No. 257/2010. The result of the assessment is still pending. This applies to consumers as well as to commercial food manufacturers.



Source: Eurekalert When Sucralose (E 955) is heated to temperatures higher than 120 °C a gradual - and with further increasing temperature continuous - decomposition and dechlorination of the sweetener occurs. Temperatures of between 120 °C and 150 °C are possible during industrial manufacturing and processing of foods and are also reached in private households during cooking and baking of foods containing Sucralose. This may lead to the formation of chlorinated organic compounds with a health-damaging potential, such as polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins (PCDD), dibenzofurans (PCDF) and chloropropanols.However, there are currently insufficient data to draw final conclusions. It is unclear on the one hand which toxic reaction products are generated in detail and in which quantities they are formed when Sucralose-containing foods are heated to temperatures above 120 °C on the other. Moreover, representative data on the levels in thus manufactured foods are required for exposure estimation within the scope of a risk assessment.The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is also currently dealing with Sucralose in the context of the re-assessment of authorised food additives in line with Regulation (EC) No. 1333/2008 and Regulation (EU) No. 257/2010. The result of the assessment is still pending. This applies to consumers as well as to commercial food manufacturers.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: