by Colleen Fleiss on  March 26, 2020 at 8:06 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Heat Takes Its Toll on Mental Health, Says Study
In the U.S. hot days were found to increase the probability that an average adult will report bad mental health, stated new study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Mengyao Li of the University of Georgia, and colleagues. Moreover, people are willing to pay several dollars to avoid each additional hot day in terms of its impact on self-reported mental health.

As one of the most important factors affected by climate change, human health is now recognized as a global research priority. In particular, mental health has been gaining attention among world leaders in recent years. The promotion of mental health has, for the first time, been included in the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda under goal number three ("Good Health and Well-being") to be reached by 2030.

In a rapidly warming world, temperature increases pose a challenge to achieving that goal. In the new study, Li and colleagues set out to gauge the magnitude of that challenge by quantifying the effect of temperature on self-reported mental health.


The researchers examined the relationship between mental health data and historical daily weather information for more than three million Americans between 1993 and 2010. Compared to the temperature range of 60-70°F, cooler days in the past month reduce the probability of reporting days of bad mental health, whereas hotter days increase this probability. In addition, cooler days have an immediate beneficial effect, whereas hotter days tend to matter most after about 10 consecutive days.

The willingness to pay to avoid an additional hot day in the past month ranges from $2.6 to $4.6 per day. According to the authors, future studies should examine how community-level factors mediate the effects of climate change on individual mental health to guide the design of appropriate policies.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Adolescent Depression
Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.
READ MORE
Quiz on Brain
The human brain is exquisitely intrinsic and is the seat of all emotions. If you are curious about what makes you bad, sad, silly or glad this quiz on the brain will satiate ...
READ MORE
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
READ MORE
Quiz on Global Warming
The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals