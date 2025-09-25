Hearts That Defy the Odds: Adults With Down Syndrome and Heart Defects Live Full, Joyful Lives

A groundbreaking new study brings hope to families of children born with both Down syndrome and congenital heart disease (CHD). Researchers found that adults managing these conditions still experience a vibrant life—equally engaged in work, volunteering, and community participation as their peers with Down syndrome alone.

Did You Know?

For families who worry about the future, this study shows that even with heart defects and Down syndrome, individuals can thrive, contribute, and live meaningfully into adulthood. #downsyndrome #hearthealth #qualityoflife #medindia’

For families who worry about the future, this study shows that even with, individuals can thrive, contribute, and live meaningfully into adulthood. #downsyndrome #hearthealth #qualityoflife #medindia’

What Links Down Syndrome and Heart Defects?

Do Adults with Down Syndrome and CHD Have Lower Quality of Life?

Are Employment and Volunteering Roles Affected by CHD?