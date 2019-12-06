Patients with a common heart defect who undergo catheter-based valve replacement procedures were found to have the same survival and complication rates as patients without the defect who undergo the same procedure.

Heart Valve Procedure 'Safe' for Patients with Common Heart Defect

‘Heart valve procedure such as catheter-based valve replacement is found to be safe for patients with common heart defect as it is to patients without the defect who undergo the same procedure.’

Read More..

2.6% of bicuspid patients died within 30 days of the procedure, compared to 2.5% of tricuspid patients, a difference that is not statistically significant.

10.5% of bicuspid patients died within one year of the procedure, compared to 12% of tricuspid patients, a difference that is not statistically significant.

The 30-day stroke rate was higher for bicuspid patients (2.5%) than for tricuspid patients (1.6%).

The risk of procedural complications requiring open-heart surgery was significantly higher in the bicuspid group (0.9%) than the tricuspid cohort (0.4%).

Both groups experienced the same quality of life as measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire.

A new analysis was conducted for the first time by investigators at the Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute.Published inthe analysis compares outcomes for 2,726 patients born with a bicuspid aortic valve-two leaflets that open and close with every heartbeat-with 79,096 patients born with the normal three leaflets on their aortic valves. Both groups of patients were diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a stiffness of the valve's leaflets that reduces the ability to fully open and close and causes the heart's aortic valve to narrow and the heart muscle to become thicker and sometimes weaker.but patients born with bicuspid aortic valve often experience it at a younger age.(Transcatheter aortic valve replacement) is a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure during which an interventional cardiologist repairs the valve by placing a new valve into the aorta. For patients with normal aortic valves, the procedure is generally considered less risky and easier to recover from than open-heart surgery. But until now, there was not enough data to prove the TAVR procedure also is safe for patients with bicuspid valves.said Raj Makkar, MD, vice president of Cardiovascular Innovation and Intervention at Cedars-Sinai and the Stephen R. Corday Chair in Interventional Cardiology.The analysis also showed that bicuspid patients were slightly more likely than tricuspid patients to have a stroke within 30 days of the procedure. Based on these findings, Makkar saysMakkar's TAVR analysis of patients at 552 U.S. medical centers showed:said Eduardo Marbán, MD, PhD, director of the Smidt Heart Institute.Source: Eurekalert