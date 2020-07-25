Heart Transplants Sharply Decline During COVID-19

says Ersilia DeFilippis, MD, a postdoctoral clinical fellow in medicine and cardiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and the first author of the paper.Heart transplant patients require a lot of hospital resources, DeFilippis says.At the beginning of the pandemic, clinicians had to weigh the risks of exposing medically fragile patients with heart failure, though well enough to remain at home, to SARS-CoV-2 infection with the risks of delaying a life-changing surgery.DeFilippis and her colleagues found that many clinicians reacted by taking their patients off the wait list -- a measure typically pursued when a patient encounters a health issue that temporarily or permanently disqualifies them for transplantation but was expanded during the pandemic to include patients at risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and to accommodate transplant centers that deferred acceptance of donor organs due to the pandemic.They found that wait list inactivations increased 75% during the pandemic, driven largely by the Northeast. At the same time, 37% fewer people were placed on heart transplant wait lists during the pandemic, with the most significant decreases occurring in the Northeast, the Great Lakes region, and the Southwest.In addition, the researchers found that the availability of donor hearts decreased by 26% during the COVID-19 period compared with the pre-COVID-19 period.says DeFilippis.Next, the researchers plan to study the impact of these changes on patient survival while on the transplant wait list and post-transplant survival.says DeFilippis.Source: Eurekalert