Heart Transplants from Severely Obese Donors Show Comparable Outcomes for Patients, Says Study

‘Donor obesity may not affect the outcomes of heart transplant.’

Approximately 900 of the donors had severe obesity.

Severely obese donors, a BMI 40, were more likely to be older and female.

10% of severely obese donors had diabetes vs. 3% of non-obese donors.

33% of obese donors had hypertension vs. 15% of donors with BMI <40.

Transplants from donors with severe obesity increased over time.

Short-term outcomes, including postoperative stroke, acute rejection of the donor's heart, pacemaker need, and dialysis requirement, were similar for recipients of hearts from obese and non-obese donors.

No difference in one-year survival rates and long-term mortality for patients with transplants from severely obese donors observed.

The national United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) database was used to analyze the outcomes of 26,000 heart transplants from 2003-2017.No significant differences in post-transplant outcomes for patients who received a heart from a severely obese donor observed."These findings were somewhat surprising because the severely obese donors did tend to have more medical problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, than the non-obese donors," Yarboro said. "This study shows that with careful selection, hearts from obese donors can be used without an increased risk to the recipient. Given the continued increase in obesity in the U.S., this research has the potential to expand the critically low donor pool by increasing the number of donors and improving outcomes for the growing list of patients with end-stage heart failure."