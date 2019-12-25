Heart Proteins Help Predict Cardiac Complications

‘NT-proBNP measurement may improve perioperative cardiovascular risk prediction.’

Several guidelines recommend using the Revised Cardiac Risk Index (RCRI) to predict perioperative cardiac risk. Although the RCRI is easy to use, its accuracy in predicting major perioperative cardiovascular complications is limited.Researchers from McMaster University, Hamilton General Hospital planned a substudy of the VISION (Vascular Events in Noncardiac Surgery Patients Cohort Evaluation) study to determine whether preoperative NT-proBNP had additional predictive value beyond the RCRI for the composite of vascular death and myocardial injury within 30 days after noncardiac surgery. The substudy included 10,402 patents at 16 hospitals in 9 countries and all patients had NT-pro-BNP levels measured before surgery and troponin T levels measured daily for up to 3 days after surgery.The researchers found that preoperative NT-proBNP concentrations were independently associated with the occurrence of vascular death or myocardial injury at 30 days after surgery. Preoperative NT-proBNP thresholds in addition to the RCRI substantially improved discrimination of patients and perioperative risk stratification and also predicted the risk for secondary outcomes.Media contacts: For embargoed PDFs please contact Lauren Evans at Laevans@acponline.org. To speak with the lead author, P.J. Devereaux, MD, PhD, please email PJ.Devereaux@phri.ca.Source: Eurekalert