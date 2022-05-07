About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Heart Patients can Now Avoid Major Surgery: Here’s How

by Adeline Dorcas on July 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Heart Patients can Now Avoid Major Surgery: Here’s How

Bionic valve from pig can work wonders for millions of heart patients living across the globe, suggest experts.

A bionic valve implant from pig may help patients with a debilitating heart condition avoid major surgery.

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating


Eating right goes a long way in preventing heart ailments. The key is to have low-fat, low sodium, high fiber foods and foods that are rich in omega-3 content.
Advertisement


JenaValve Trilogy bionic Implant

The new JenaValve Trilogy bionic implant, which has a metal frame and a valve from a pig, can be fitted during a minimally invasive procedure that takes less than an hour, Daily Mail reported.

"There's been nothing like this before," cardiologist Professor Andreas Baumbach, who led the team pioneering the device at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, was quoted as saying.
Open Heart Surgery: Specialized Life-saving Approach Can Improve Survival

Open Heart Surgery: Specialized Life-saving Approach Can Improve Survival


Specialized approach to open heart surgery may improve patient survival. Specialization in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery with effective surgical and operative techniques may reduce complications and help patients live longer.
Advertisement

The tiny device is designed to treat aortic regurgitation -- a condition that starves the body of oxygenated blood and leaves patients fatigued and breathless.

The problem occurs when the valve that sits at the exit to the heart, the aortic valve, becomes damaged and fails to close completely. This allows blood to leak backward into the heart and affects its ability to pump efficiently.

It's most commonly seen in older patients, and those with high blood pressure.

The only option for such patients is open heart surgery, which involves opening up the patient's chest, putting their heart on a bypass machine and replacing the valve/ However, many sufferers are left too frail to withstand this major surgery, the report said.

"The JenaValve Trilogy will make a huge difference. The first few hundred patients have been treated now and there has been almost a 100 per cent success rate," Baumbach said.

How to Implant the JenaValve Trilogy

To implant the JenaValve Trilogy, a small incision is made in the femoral artery in the groin, a fine, flexible tube called a catheter is then inserted into the artery and threaded up through the body and into the heart, with surgeons using an X-ray machine to see, in real-time, what they are doing.

The JenaValve, which is made from a collapsible tube-shaped metal frame, is put into place via the catheter. Initially it is folded up, but once the surgeon confirms it is in the right place, it is opened out, the report said.

Fully expanded, the valve is around an inch in diameter, but the size can be adjusted in-situ to make sure it's a perfect fit.

Three small legs -- 'a bit like the legs on the lunar landing module', said Baumbach - lock it into position over the natural aortic valve, and it begins to work straight away.

The catheter is then removed, the incision stitched up and patients are allowed to go home a day or two later, the report said.

Source: IANS
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease


Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.
Advertisement

Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Heart Disease


In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
View all
Recommended Reading
Aortic Valve StenosisAortic Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve ProlapseMitral Valve Prolapse
PericarditisPericarditis
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator The Essence of Yoga Color Blindness Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Daily Calorie Requirements Iron Intake Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Post-Nasal Drip A-Z Drug Brands in India

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close