Heart Health Starts Local: How Community Screening Can Cut Risks

Elevated lipoprotein(a) is an independent, inherited, and causal risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Community-Based Interventions for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention in Low-and Middle-Income Countries: A Systematic Review



Go to source Trusted Source

Lipoprotein(a): A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease



‘Fewer than 1% of people with atherosclerotic #cardiovascular disease get tested for Lp(a)—a key risk factor for #heartattacks & #strokes. Time to change that! #HeartHealth #CardioCare #lipoprotein #HeartHealthScreening #CommunityHealth #Medindia’

Current Community Health Centres in Operation

Bay Area Community Health in Fremont, California

Bee Busy Wellness Center in Houston

Capital Area Health Network in Richmond, Virginia

El Centro Family Health in Española, New Mexico

Heart of Ohio Family Health Centers in Columbus, Ohio

Lone Star Family Health Center in Conroe, Texas

Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Spring Branch Community Health Center in Houston

The Chautauqua Center in Dunkirk, New York

Westside Family Health Center in Culver City, California

Lp(a) Discovery Project: Enhancing Lp(a) Screening Through Education

Advertisement

Community-Based Interventions for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention in Low-and Middle-Income Countries: A Systematic Review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8386815/)