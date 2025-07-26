Heart Health Starts Local: How Community Screening Can Cut Risks

Elevated lipoprotein(a) is an independent, inherited, and causal risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
The American Heart Association has launched an initiative – supported by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation – with the goal of driving awareness and promoting shared decision-making regarding elevated lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a)), a genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Community-Based Interventions for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention in Low-and Middle-Income Countries: A Systematic Review
Go to source).
Lipoprotein(a): A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiovascular DiseaseElevated lipoprotein(a), also known as Lp(a), is an independent, inherited and causal risk factor for cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Lp(a) is similar to low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, yet is caused by genetics and is not impacted by lifestyle modifications.
‘Fewer than 1% of people with atherosclerotic #cardiovascular disease get tested for Lp(a)—a key risk factor for #heartattacks & #strokes. Time to change that! #HeartHealth #CardioCare #lipoprotein #HeartHealthScreening #CommunityHealth #Medindia’While it is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans have high Lp(a) levels, many people are not aware of their risk. Research has found less than 1% of people with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), which is caused by plaque buildup in the arteries, are tested for Lp(a).
The American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all, has launched the Lp(a) Community Health Centers Discovery Project, supported by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, to increase awareness about Lp(a). Additionally, the initiative will focus on improving shared decision making between health care professionals and individuals within community health centers (CHCs) on the importance of Lp(a) screening and ASCVD risk management.
“A simple, one-time Lp(a) test can give lifelong insight about overall heart disease risk — especially for people with a family history or who are otherwise at increased risk,” said Kaavya Paruchuri, M.D., American Heart Association volunteer and clinical operations director of the cardiovascular medicine section and director of the Lipid Apheresis Unit, Preventive Cardiology, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Community health centers are vital for making this important tool available to more people and helping individuals take control of their heart health.”
Ten CHCs throughout the U.S. signed onto the project in 2024, and 10 additional sites will be added this year. So far, participating CHCs have successfully added new Lp(a) screening processes resulting in increased testing at the sites. This reflects strong momentum for expanding Lp(a) testing access.
Current Community Health Centres in Operation
- Bay Area Community Health in Fremont, California
- Bee Busy Wellness Center in Houston
- Capital Area Health Network in Richmond, Virginia
- El Centro Family Health in Española, New Mexico
- Heart of Ohio Family Health Centers in Columbus, Ohio
- Lone Star Family Health Center in Conroe, Texas
- Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Spring Branch Community Health Center in Houston
- The Chautauqua Center in Dunkirk, New York
- Westside Family Health Center in Culver City, California
Lp(a) Discovery Project: Enhancing Lp(a) Screening Through Education
In 2023, the American Heart Association launched an initiative called the Lp(a) Discovery Project to improve the number of patients screened for Lp(a) through professional and patient education.
Advertisement
Studies have shown that elevated Lp(a) increases risk for ASCVD-related events such as aortic stenosis, heart attack, peripheral artery disease and stroke. Although treatment options for high Lp(a) are limited, some lifestyle changes and medication therapies can assist with lowering a person’s overall risk for heart disease.
U.S. adults are not linking elevated Lp(a) to cardiovascular risk, but when they do, it motivates them to talk to their doctor. Health care professionals are the top source of Lp(a) awareness; their recommendation and personal experience is key to considering getting Lp(a) levels checked.
Reference:
- Community-Based Interventions for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention in Low-and Middle-Income Countries: A Systematic Review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8386815/)