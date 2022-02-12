Heart Health Meter (HHM): India’s First App to Assess Heart Health

Madhavbaug, a specialist in treating and reversing cardiac-related illness through its scientific evidence-based ayurvedic therapies on 1st December 2022 (Thursday) launched Heart Health Meter (HHM), a unique web-based application that can help individuals assess their heart health and generate a comprehensive report from the comfort of their home.



The unique meter system, a first of its kind in the Ayurveda industry, would warn individuals about any potential cardiovascular risk that may arise in the future and help them take preventive measures to lead a healthy life.



Cardiac Clinic Chain Develops App That Tells Heart's Health Status

Madhavbuag's Heart Health Meter (HHM) developed under its 'Save My Heart's mission uses a scorecard that measures various stages of heart health, from the Worst Stage (High Risk) to the Excellent Stage (No Risk), with a detailed Medical Report explaining the risks.