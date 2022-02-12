About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Heart Health Meter (HHM): India’s First App to Assess Heart Health

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on December 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM
Font : A-A+

Heart Health Meter (HHM): India’s First App to Assess Heart Health

Madhavbaug, a specialist in treating and reversing cardiac-related illness through its scientific evidence-based ayurvedic therapies on 1st December 2022 (Thursday) launched Heart Health Meter (HHM), a unique web-based application that can help individuals assess their heart health and generate a comprehensive report from the comfort of their home.

The unique meter system, a first of its kind in the Ayurveda industry, would warn individuals about any potential cardiovascular risk that may arise in the future and help them take preventive measures to lead a healthy life.

Cardiac Clinic Chain Develops App That Tells Heart's Health Status

Madhavbuag's Heart Health Meter (HHM) developed under its 'Save My Heart's mission uses a scorecard that measures various stages of heart health, from the Worst Stage (High Risk) to the Excellent Stage (No Risk), with a detailed Medical Report explaining the risks.

Listen to this News

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease


Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.
Advertisement


Based on those risk calculations, a team of experts from Madhavbaug will provide immediate assistance by recommending suitable actions that should be taken to prevent and reverse heart-related problems in the future.

The health score is based on Framingham Score & Finnish Diabetes Risk Score. The Framingham Risk Score helps to estimate the 10-year cardiovascular risk of an individual based on a sex-specific algorithm.
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks


Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
Advertisement

It helps to determine an individual's chances of developing cardiovascular disease, within a specified period, usually 10-30 years. The Finnish Diabetes Risk Score (FINDRISC) is based on a questionnaire to identify individuals at high risk of developing T2DM or Type 2 Diabetes.

Technology is one major factor that has helped modern medicine to march ahead of traditional healthcare systems. Our scientific evidence-based Ayurvedic treatment and therapies make effective use of modern technology to better serve our patients.

The launch of Heart Health Meter is a testimony to our strong focus on Research and Development (R&D) and our effort to bring India's ancient healing system to par with modern medicine.

The Heart Health Meter (HHM) would be displayed at the forthcoming World Ayurveda Congress to be held in Goa in December 20222.



Source: Medindia

Listen to this News

Milk and Dairy Linked to Increased Heart Disease

Milk and Dairy Linked to Increased Heart Disease


Dairy products may increase the risk of myocardial infarction and death in patients with stable angina pectoris.
Advertisement

Morning Exercise Could Lower Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

Morning Exercise Could Lower Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke


Morning physical activity is related to lower risk of heart disease and stroke compared to other times of the day
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
View all
Recommended Reading
Aortic Valve StenosisAortic Valve Stenosis
Fiber Up Your MealsFiber Up Your Meals
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
Mitral Valve ProlapseMitral Valve Prolapse
PericarditisPericarditis
StatinsStatins
Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital OrgansTop 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs
Medicall - India's Largest Hospital Equipment Expo
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Fiber Up Your Meals Pericarditis Health Insurance - India Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood Pressure Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Diaphragmatic Hernia Drug Interaction Checker Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator The Essence of Yoga
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

Heart Health Meter (HHM): India’s First App to Assess Heart Health Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests