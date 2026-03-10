Heart Healing Breakthrough: How One Shot Could Transform Recovery

A simple injection may soon help the heart recover after a heart attack by triggering the body to release a protective hormone for weeks.
A single injection may one day help the heart heal for weeks after a heart attack. Researchers have developed a therapy that prompts the body to release a natural hormone that protects the heart and supports recovery(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Single intramuscular injection of self-amplifying RNA of Nppa to treat myocardial infarction
Go to source). The injection works by stimulating muscle cells to produce atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP), a hormone that helps reduce stress on the heart. In laboratory studies, one dose was able to produce the heart-protective hormone for several weeks.
“This is about helping the heart tap into its own healing mechanisms,” said Dr. Ke Huang, assistant professor in the Texas A&M Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy and a co-author of the study. “We’re trying to give patients a treatment that works with the body rather than against it. And the idea that a single shot might offer support for weeks is very exciting.”
When someone has a heart attack, the heart becomes injured and strained. One of the body’s natural responses is to release ANP (atrial natriuretic peptide). This hormone helps reduce stress on the heart and may limit long-term damage. However, the body produces only small amounts, which are often not enough to significantly influence recovery.
The new injection gives the body temporary instructions, similar to the technology used in some modern vaccines. These instructions tell muscle cells to produce additional ANP for a short period. The hormone then travels through the bloodstream to the heart, where it may reduce stress and support healing.
“It’s essentially a boost to the heart’s own defense system,” Huang said. “The body already uses ANP as a protective tool. We’re just helping it produce enough to matter during a critical window of healing.”
How Does the Heart Healing Injection Work?The injection uses a next-generation technology known as self-amplifying RNA (saRNA).
Because the instructions briefly copy themselves, the therapy can provide longer-lasting benefits without the higher doses typically required for traditional RNA treatments.
Could This Change Heart Attack Recovery?Even when patients survive the initial heart attack, the heart can weaken over time. This often happens because of scarring and the loss of healthy heart muscle.
“Our goal is to protect the heart right when it’s most vulnerable,” Huang said. “If we can ease that early stress and support repair, we may be able to change the trajectory of recovery for patients.”
By giving the heart additional support during the early recovery period, the therapy aims to reduce harmful scarring, preserve heart muscle, and improve the heart’s pumping ability.
This research builds on earlier work published last year, when Huang and collaborators developed a microneedle patch placed on the heart surface that released hormones to promote healing.
“Our previous patch research identified the NPR1 signaling pathway as one of the primary drivers for the immunomodulatory benefits for heart repair,” Huang explained. “Since ANP is the natural ligand for the NPR1 receptor, this current study essentially builds on top by exploring how ANP-triggered activation leads to cardiac repair.”
Moving from a therapy that required opening the chest to a treatment delivered by a standard injection represents a significant step forward.
“It brings this type of therapy into a space where it could truly be used in everyday clinical care,” he said.
The research involved collaborators from Columbia University and the University of Oxford.
“This kind of progress takes a team,” Huang said. “Different groups bring different strengths — from molecular design to cardiovascular biology — and that collaboration is what allowed us to advance this concept so quickly.”
Researchers will now continue studying safety, timing, and dosing before moving into human trials. Still, the simplicity of the injection makes its future potential especially promising.
“It’s easy to imagine a treatment like this being given quickly and safely,” Huang said. “That accessibility is what makes this work so compelling. If future studies continue to show strong results, this could become a meaningful new tool for heart attack care.”
Reference:
- Single intramuscular injection of self-amplifying RNA of Nppa to treat myocardial infarction - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0025556425002366?via%3Dihub)
Source-Science