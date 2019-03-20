medindia
Heart Friendly: Drinking Coffee On a Daily Basis Is Not That Bad After All

by Rishika Gupta on  March 20, 2019 at 9:48 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Coffee can now represent itself as a healthy drink due to its recently discovered role as a cardioprotective agent. Polyphenols present in coffee have been found to be good for the heart.
Heart Friendly: Drinking Coffee On a Daily Basis Is Not That Bad After All

Research suggests that there is an association between the consumption of polyphenols and a reduction in cardiovascular disease.

A new report from the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC) titled 'Coffee, polyphenols and cardiovascular disease' highlights the potential role of polyphenols - which are found in coffee, cocoa, and wine, as well as other plant-based foods - in reducing the risk of CVD.

The report, authored by Professor Kjeld Hermansen, Department of Endocrinology and Internal Medicine, Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark discusses the research that suggests that there is an association between the consumption of polyphenols and a reduction in CVD prevalence.

Coffee is one of the main sources of polyphenols in the diet; the compounds naturally occur in the beverage and contribute to its unique flavors and aromas. In recent years there has been growing academic interest in the role of polyphenols in health through their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

The new ISIC report authored by Prof Hermansen discusses the range of potential cardioprotective functions of polyphenols and the mechanisms involved.

Key research findings highlighted in the report include:
  • Epidemiological research suggests that there is an association between the consumption of polyphenols and reduction in CVD prevalence.
  • Polyphenols may have a range of cardioprotective functions, but the precise mechanisms are not yet fully understood. It is suggested that they may alter cholesterol absorption and the processing of fats in the body, and reduce inflammation.
  • Coffee is one of the main sources of polyphenols in the diet.


Source: Eurekalert

