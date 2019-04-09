medindia

Heart Disease-related Deaths Are Highest In The Poorest US Counties

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 4, 2019 at 9:45 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Heart failure rates are higher in people living in counties with high rates of poverty compared to people living in more wealthy areas.
Journal of the American Heart Association, "When you look at a map of the United States, you will see that the poorer counties have the highest death rates from heart failure," said Khansa Ahmad, M.D., the study's lead author and a preventive cardiology fellow at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs for blood and oxygen.

Show Full Article


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Drugs Causing Low Sodium Levels / Hyponatremia

Many drugs can lower your blood sodium levels or hyponatremia. Low blood sodium symptoms are associated with salt level in blood and causes of hyponatremia are decrease in sodium and water content.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Pulmonary Edema

Pulmonary edema or fluid in the lungs is caused by congestive heart failure and several other conditions, including pneumonia, exposure to certain toxins etc.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

New Way to Treat Pressure Ulcers Effectively

New Drug Combination may Extend the Lives of Lung Transplant Patients

Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into 'Sleeper Mode' After Treatment
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive