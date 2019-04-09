Heart Disease-related Deaths Are Highest In The Poorest US Counties

‘People in poor areas should be educated because obesity is more prevalent. Attaining and maintaining a healthy body weight should be encouraged in these areas.’

Source: Eurekalert

Heart failure rates are higher in people living in counties with high rates of poverty compared to people living in more wealthy areas.Journal of the American Heart Association, "When you look at a map of the United States, you will see that the poorer counties have the highest death rates from heart failure," said Khansa Ahmad, M.D., the study's lead author and a preventive cardiology fellow at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs for blood and oxygen.