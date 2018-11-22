medindia
Heart Disease may Boost Risk of Rapid Functional Decline

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 22, 2018 at 11:09 PM Heart Disease News
Adults aged 65 and older with cardiovascular disease (CVD) are more likely to experience rapid functional decline than those without, stated study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
For the 392 individuals with CVD in the study, three distinct trajectories of function emerged over a four-year follow-up period: stable function (32.0 percent), gradual functional decline (44.2 percent), and rapid functional decline (23.8 percent). Similar trajectories were seen for those without CVD, with a smaller proportion in the rapid functional decline group (16.2 percent). Those who were women, older, and had less education and greater comorbidity were especially likely to experience rapid functional decline.

"The risk factors identified in this study may be used by clinicians to identify older adults with CVD who would benefit from functional screening and intervention to deter further decline," said lead author Dr. Tamra Keeney, of the MGH Institute of Health Professions.

Source: Eurekalert

