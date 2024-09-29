Heart Disease Crisis: 3.9 Million Annual Deaths in South-East Asia

World Heart Day 2024



SEAHEARTS -World’s largest expansion of CVD control in primary health care - (https://www.who.int/southeastasia/news/feature-stories/detail/seahearts--world-s-largest-expansion-of-cvd-control-in-primary-health-care)

A pressing global health issue, heart attacks and strokes are responsible for a staggering 3.9 million deaths annually in the South-East Asia Region, which encompasses India. ( ) The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm on this critical concern.World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD), accelerating actions to prevent, detect early, and manage heart health. Thesaid Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.“The burden is particularly heavy in the WHO South-East Asia Region, where CVDs account for 3.9 million deaths annually, primarily due to heart attacks and strokes. This represents 30 percent of all deaths in the region, with nearly half of these occurring prematurely, before the age of 70 years,” she added. The heart plays a crucial role in pumping blood throughout the body, delivering oxygen and nutrients to tissues while removing carbon dioxide and waste. When its function is compromised, the body’s performance declines, leading to serious conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure.Wazed attributed the high burden of CVDs to “modifiable lifestyle practices such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets, particularly those high in salt, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption”. In addition, drug treatment of hypertension, diabetes, and high lipids are necessary to reduce acute events of CVDs, she said.Further, in the South-East Asia Region,Wazed said. Dr. S Venkatesh, Lead Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, said heart health is fundamental to living a long and fulfilling life.The experts called for increasing awareness and adopting heart-healthy habits. A healthy heart not only enhances physical and mental well-being but also boosts energy levels and overall quality of life.Source-IANS