Heart Complication Risk After Major Surgery is Higher Than Previously Thought

‘Surgery can trigger cardiac events, including heart rhythm disturbances, heart attacks, heart failure, and death, despite the advantages.’

"Over 300 million surgeries are performed every year globally. By providing information on postoperative complications, our study provides opportunities to make surgery even safer," said Dr. Puelacher.The study involved 2,265 patients with an average age of 73 years, and 43 percent were women. They were followed for one year after surgery for heart rhythm disorders, heart attacks, heart failure, and death due to cardiovascular disease. All patients had continuous measurements of troponin while in the hospital to detect asymptomatic heart attacks.Nearly 15 percent had at least one heart complication within 30 days. The 30-day incidence of heart complications was greatest in patients who had thoracic surgery (22 percent), followed by vascular surgery (21 percent) and trauma surgery (19 percent). One in five patients (21 percent) had at least one heart complication within one year.The author noted that the study did not examine what patients can do to improve their outcomes. But he stated: "Surgery is a process rather than a quick fix. Do not delay your surgery, but if there is time and you want to prepare, quit smoking, eat healthily, and be physically active, so your body is in better shape."Source: Medindia