medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Heart Attacks Have Become Less Deadly, Frequent for Americans: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 17, 2019 at 8:43 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For American adults in the past two decades, heart attack prevention and outcomes have dramatically improved, revealed Yale study in JAMA Network Open. Compared to the mid-1990s, Americans today are less likely to have heart attacks and also less likely to die from them, said the researchers.
Heart Attacks Have Become Less Deadly, Frequent for Americans: Study
Heart Attacks Have Become Less Deadly, Frequent for Americans: Study

Tracking more than four million Medicare patients between 1995 and 2014, this is the largest and most comprehensive study of heart attacks in the United States to date. In the words of Dr. Harlan Krumholz, lead author and Yale cardiologist, these gains are "remarkable."

The Yale cardiologist also believes these gains are no accident. Krumholz explained that the last 20 years have been marked by national efforts to prevent heart attacks and improve care for those who suffer them. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the American College of Cardiology, and the American Heart Association -- along with other organizations and "legions of researchers and clinicians and public health experts" -- have focused on reducing risk by promoting healthy lifestyles, addressing risk factors, and improving the quality of care, the researchers noted.

While the study tallies the impressive overall gains, it also sheds light on the health outcome disparities in America on a county by county basis. "Priority health areas," which were previously identified by Yale research as lagging areas, saw little or no change in their 30-day mortality rates in the past two decades -- indicating that they should receive particular attention in future healthcare improvement activities, the researchers concluded.

"We are now at historic lows in the rates of heart attacks and deaths associated with heart attacks," said Krumholz. "However, this is no time to be complacent. We document extraordinary gains -- but the effort is far from finished. The goal is to one day relegate heart attacks to the history of medicine."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Quiz on Heart Attack

The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Could Climatic Change Be Causing Heart Attacks?

Severe spikes in temperature have been found to be increasing the risk of heart attack among people. This risk is especially greater in people who have diabetes or hyperlipidemia.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Figure Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive