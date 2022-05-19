About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Heart Attack Treatment Diminished During Pandemic

by Dr. Jayashree on May 19, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Heart Attack Treatment Diminished During Pandemic

People undergoing treatment for heart attack cases dramatically dropped by nearly 30% following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, reveal new findings from the Ascension Health System's internal National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR).

What Brings On A Heart Attack?

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
Advertisement


Heart attack is a medical emergency associated with a high risk for serious complications including death remains the number one cause of death for Americans.

For the best outcomes, seeking care within the first 90 minutes of heart attack symptoms is critical, and delaying care can lead to complications or increased mortality.
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
Advertisement

Data were abstracted from the Ascension Health System's internal NCDR CathPCI registry between March 2018 and June 2021 across 42 centers throughout America.

The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic was assessed with county-level COVID prevalence. A segmented regression analysis with a monthly interrupted time-series utilizing a linear regression model to quantify expected heart attack cases before and after the COVID-19 onset was performed.

The segmented regression showed 194 STEMI PCIs done monthly (95% CI 182-207, p<0.001) with a month-to-month increase of 2 cases (95% CI 1-2.8, p<0.001). After pandemic declaration, STEMI PCI decreased by 39 (95% CI -60 - -18, p<0.001) per month.

"Our network of PCI centers across the country gives us unique access to data that independent centers may not have," said Manoj Thangam, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at Ascension Texas Cardiovascular in Austin, Texas, and lead author of the study.

Despite rates rising, we've never gotten back to our pre-COVID baseline which probably tells us there is still hesitation to come to the hospital despite having a major heart attack.

Researchers note a need for continued analysis of other potential consequences and ramifications of untreated STEMI patients that may result in increased mortality, heart failure, and morbidities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Source: Medindia
Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Risk of a Second Heart Attack

Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Risk of a Second Heart Attack

High consumption of ultra-processed foods can increases the risk of a second heart attack or a fatal stroke. Follow a balanced diet early in life to prevent heart attacks or stroke. Consume fresh fruits and vegetables and low amounts of processed products.
Advertisement

Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health

Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health

The change in lifestyle, along with travel stress and neglecting medications increase the risk of a heart attack during the holiday season.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
Cardiac CatheterizationCardiac Catheterization
Chest PainChest Pain
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risksHeart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chest Pain Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Healthy Heart 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Post-Nasal Drip Selfie Addiction Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Hearing Loss Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close