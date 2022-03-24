Heart Attack Survivors may be at Greater Risk of Mental Decline

Advertisement

Tests showed that approximately 50% of patients overall had normal cognitive function at both time points, while the other half had some cognitive impairment.Approximately 35% to 40% of patients show cognitive impairment in the first days after a heart attack, while 27% to 33% show impairment after six months. In some patients with cognitive impairment after a heart attack, the risk was temporary in half of the cases and permanent in the other half. One in nine patients had normal cognitive function shortly after the heart attack, but showed a cognitive decline six months later.Cognitive disorders can affect a person's quality of life and it can be very challenging to pursue treatments and lifestyle changes to help prevent a second heart attack. Therefore, it is important for cardiologists to be alert to the symptoms of mental decline, as Kasprzak said." Kasprzak said. "None of the study participants had a history of having dementia or cognitive disorders before their heart attack. Although researchers have not attempted to identifythe causes of the depression they have observed, Kasprzak suggested that different drivers may be at work for permanent effects against temporary ones. For example, psychological stress and sleep disturbances during a heart attack may contribute to temporary impairments, while permanent effects may indicate neurosurgery or brain damage. Factors such as sleep disturbance, depression, and anxiety may play a role in patients experiencing a late decline in the months following a heart attack.Because participants in the study were relatively young — on average 60 years old — only normal age-related declines could not explain the greater cognitive impairment of patients, Kasprag said. However, age can exacerbate the effects. Elderly patients and patients with blood markers indicating more severe heart disease are more likely to show permanent cognitive impairment.Researchers are currently analyzing data from a major follow-up study to further explore cognitive trends following heart attacks and the drivers that contribute to these effects. The team also plans to develop a highly effective assessment tool that cardiologists can use to diagnose cognitive impairments during routine follow-up visits.Source: Medindia