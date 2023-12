Heart Attack Fatalities Mark 12.5% Increase in 2022

Alarmingly High Sudden Heart Attack Death Toll Reflects Troubling Upward Trend

Source: IANS Experts have pointed out several factors that increase the risk of heart attacks, such as a high sodium diet , lack of exercise, smoking, binge drinking, sedentary lifestyle , etc. According to health experts, high hemoglobin levels can also raise your risk of heart attack, stroke and blood clots.Known as polycythemia -- a condition where red cells increase in the human body due to abnormalities in the bone marrow. These excess cells thicken the blood, slowing its flow and can cause serious problems like blood clots . "High hemoglobin levels should not be ignored as it can increase the risk of blood clotting and can sometimes lead to dangerous conditions like stroke, heart attack and blood clots in legs and abdomen," Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.Source: IANS

Following COVID-19 , the trend has made news. Several studies have connected the virus to poor heart function. According to the data, the rate of sudden deaths has also increased in 2022.The overall number of sudden deaths in 2022 alone is astonishing, at 56,450, showing a troubling rising trend over the previous three years. The NCRB defines sudden death as an "unexpected death that is instantaneous or occurs within minutes from any cause other than violence (for example, heart attack, brain hemorrhage, etc)".