Heart Architecture is Different in Men and Women: Study

The team looked at cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) scans, a type of heart scan used to diagnose and give information on various heart conditions.They have developed a new heart-specific image analysis 'toolkit', called CMR radiomics, to obtain more detailed information about the heart. The 'toolkit' was applied to scans of the left ventricle - the part of the heart responsible for pumping blood around the body.When researchers compared numerous measures of heart texture and shape, they found that in men, the heart muscle was dominated by more coarse textures. Whereas women's hearts had finer grained textures.They also found significant differences in the overall shape of male and female hearts, including that men had a larger surface area of heart muscle compared to women, even after accounting for body size.The heart shape and texture were found to change with age. Participants were categorized into three different age groups: 45-54 years, 55-64 years, and 65-74 years of age.Differences in heart shape between men and women decreased with age, whilst texture differences remained across all age groups and dominated in older age.Researchers will now apply this technique to the CMR scans of people with heart and circulatory diseases - including those with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and coronary heart disease. This will hopefully reveal how the more intricate details of the heart structure differs between cardiovascular health and disease.Dr Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, BHF Clinical Research Training Fellow at Queen Mary University of London and lead researcher, said:Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, Associate Medical Director of the British Heart Foundation, said:"Next we need to find out if this technology can prove useful to assess cardiovascular risk in both women and men."Professor Steffen Petersen, Professor of Cardiology at Queen Mary University of London who supervised the project said:Source: Eurekalert