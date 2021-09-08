Heart Age Test (HAT) Helps Predict Your Risk for Heart Attack

Understanding the 'heart age' through the heart age test stands as a wake-up call for high-risk individuals to shift to a healthy lifestyle as per a study at the Staffordshrie University.



Heart attack or stroke accounts for almost 50 preventable deaths every day. The study team evaluated the user data of the Public Health England's online Heart Age Test (HAT) between February 2015 and June 2020.

Heart Age Test



The team also validated the test response through an online survey of more than 800 users. It showed a strong emotional response to the estimated heart age among those participants. Moreover, they had a better sense of higher estimated heart age and its association with CVD risk.



The study thereby emphasizes that pre-screening tests, such as the HAT helps individuals to estimate their CVD risk and make necessary lifestyle choices.



"There were some real success stories. We interviewed users, on average, a week after completing the HAT and were surprised that many had already made lifestyle changes. Being given an estimated heart age also makes it easier for people to understand their CVD risk and means that they are more likely to go away and find out more about their heart health - which could ultimately save lives," says CHAD Research Associate Dr. Victoria Riley, who led the study.



The data revealed that the test was completed almost 5 million times.