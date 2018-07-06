medindia
Hearing Loss- Another One of the Ill Effect of Smoking During Pregnancy

by Rishika Gupta on  June 7, 2018 at 9:35 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Quit smoking might be a good option after hearing what it can actually do to your baby, It may cause hearing impairment in them, finds a new study. Exposing the baby to smoke during or after birth can cause hearing loss in the babies.
According to the researchers, babies who were exposed to smoking during pregnancy had a 68 percent increased relative risk of developing hearing problems.

"This study clearly shows that preventing exposure to tobacco smoke during pregnancy and postnatally may reduce the risk of hearing problems in children," said Koji Kawakami from the Kyoto University in Japan.

The study, published in the journal Pediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, included data from 50,734 children aged three years.

Out of the group, 3.8 percent were exposed to smoking only during pregnancy, 3.9 percent were exposed only to second-hand smoke at 4 months, and 0.9 percent were exposed to tobacco smoke during pregnancy and at 4 months.

The results showed that the prevalence of hearing impairment among babies aged three who were exposed to smoke was 4.6 percent while those exposed to only second-hand smoke at 4 months had a 30 percent increased relative risk.

Children who were exposed to tobacco smoke during pregnancy and second-hand smoke at 4 months had 2.4 times increased relative risk.

"The findings remind us of the need to continue strengthening interventions to prevent smoking before and during pregnancy and exposure to second-hand smoke in children," Kawakami added.

Source: IANS
Related Links

Simple Treatment can Help Minimize Hearing Loss

Simple Treatment can Help Minimize Hearing Loss

Understanding the mechanism of how noise-induced hearing loss happens can help develop new treatment methods. A simple injection of a salt- or a sugar-based solution into the middle ear can minimize hearing loss.

Even The Slightest Hearing Loss When Young Can Affect Brain Function

Even The Slightest Hearing Loss When Young Can Affect Brain Function

Early hearing loss can lead to several brain related problems, like dementia, says study.

Eating Healthy Diet May Reduce Hearing Loss in Women

Eating Healthy Diet May Reduce Hearing Loss in Women

Consuming healthy diet may lower the risk of acquired hearing loss in women. Diets such as Alternate Mediterranean Diet, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and the Alternative Healthy Eating Index-2010 may improve hearing.

Novel Drug-Delivery Method Could Help Treat Hearing Loss Effectively

Novel Drug-Delivery Method Could Help Treat Hearing Loss Effectively

New drug approach could help repair damaged cells deep inside the ear. It gives new hope in treating hearing loss, a condition that affects people over 70 years and 17 percent of all adults in the United States.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

