Hearing Aids Miss the Mark on Cognitive Scores

Do hearing aid prescriptions affect memory and thinking in people with moderate hearing loss?
A new study has found that among people with moderate hearing loss, being prescribed hearing aids did not lead to measurable improvements in cognitive test performance. Researchers followed individuals with moderate hearing impairment and compared cognitive outcomes between those who received hearing aid prescriptions and those who did not. () The findings suggest that while hearing aids play an important role in improving communication and quality of life, their use alone may not be sufficient to influence cognitive performance, highlighting the need for further research into how hearing interventions interact with brain health over time.
The study was published in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Research Explores Hearing Loss Treatment and Brain Health“Hearing loss is more common as we age and previous research has found it may increase the risk of memory and thinking problems, including dementia, but less is known about how treating hearing loss with hearing aids may impact brain health,” said study author Joanne Ryan, PhD, of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.
“Our study followed people with hearing loss, some of whom were prescribed hearing aids and some who were not, and found cognitive scores were similar for both groups. However, we also found that hearing aids were associated with a lower risk of dementia.”
Researchers looked at 2,777 people in Australia with an average age of 75 who did not have dementia at the start of the study. All participants had moderate hearing loss, defined as self-reported hearing problems, but had never used hearing aids.
During the study, 664 people were prescribed hearing aids. Those prescribed hearing aids answered questions about how often they used them. They were followed for seven years and completed cognitive tests annually. These tests measured skills like memory, language and speed. During the study, 117 people developed dementia.
Study Finds 33% Lower Dementia Risk Among Hearing Aid UsersResearchers compared people who were prescribed hearing aids with those who were not. Researchers found average cognitive test scores were similar for both groups during the study. Having hearing aids was not associated with better scores.
But when looking at risk of dementia, after adjusting for age, sex and conditions like diabetes and heart disease, researchers found that people prescribed hearing aids had a 5% risk of developing dementia during the study, compared to 8% for those who were not. This was equivalent to a 33% lower dementia risk.
In addition, researchers found that after adjustments those prescribed hearing aids had a 36% risk of developing cognitive impairment, which includes cognitive decline and dementia, compared to 42% for those who were not. This was equivalent to a 15% lower risk of cognitive impairment. Researchers found that as people used their hearing aids more often, their risk of dementia declined proportionally.
“While we didn’t find a difference in cognitive scores, our study suggests that for older adults with hearing loss, using hearing aids may lower the risk of dementia and cognitive impairment, benefiting brain health,” said Ryan. “Further studies are needed to understand the ways hearing aids may support memory, thinking and brain health overall.”
A limitation of the study was that most participants were healthy and had good cognitive skills at the start, so the results might not be the same for people who are less healthy or already have memory problems.
