Healthy Tips for Young and Glowing Skin after 50

Is it possible to look young after 50? Yes, taking extra care of your diet, lifestyle and hormones can make your skin look younger and glowing after 50s. Wrinkles, age spots, dryness, sagging skin, dark circles, and blemishes are the first noticeable signs of aging skin.

As you get older, your diet, lifestyle, and hormones become evident on your skin. The wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dark circles and blemishes can be a shock when we loom in the mirror. Therefore, you need to give your skin a little more care in the 50s than you probably do in your 20s or 30s.



‘Eating a healthy diet, following a proper lifestyle and naturally balancing your hormones can make your skin look young and glowing after 50.’ Neeleshwari Basak, owner of WIGP and Harpreet Ahluwalia, owner of Earthly Creations are sharing some useful tips to ensure a glowing, vibrant and beautiful skin after 50.



Balance the Hormones: The hormones in our body act like a messenger. With aging, these hormones become unbalanced, and we can see the changes following the menopause. Due to this, the women experience dry skin, sometimes oily skin and even adult acne. When these hormones are well-balanced, we feel and look energetic, healthy and vibrant.



Therefore, as we age, it is important to know the interplay between hormone, health, and beauty. There are some super foods like berries, walnut, avocado, turmeric, etc. when combined with proper diet and a healthy regime can give us a glowing skin inside out.

High levels of insulin can increase the wrinkling of the skin. Our body gets an excess of insulin when we indulge in high sugary foods like bakery items, packed juices, and other sweet items. If you go for sugar-laden eats, it's not only bad for the waistline, but also you will likely have a duller complexion that's also more prone to damaged skin. The high level of insulin manifest excess hair growth and dark patches on the neck and in body folds. Try to avoid sugar in your diet. Prefer More Probiotics Foods: Reach out for foods that are high in antioxidants as well as probiotics, which are naturally occurring, good-for-your-gut bacteria. Probiotics help in creating a healthy gut, so less toxins are absorbed into the bloodstream.



Toxins obstruct the absorption of important vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in our body. Consuming probiotics will promote better moisture absorption and help in delaying the signs of aging. Lactic acid helps reduce the wrinkles and tightens pores. This also helps in strengthening our immune system. A good immune system will strengthen all of your protective organs, including your skin.

