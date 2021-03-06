Healthy Moms App Developed for Pregnant Women

‘Healthy Moms App provides an exercise guide, helps to keep track of dietary habits and physical activity, supports in changing habits, recipes and information for all pregnant women.’

Weight gain during pregnancy is normal. The definition of appropriate weight gain, or recommended weight gain, depends on the weight status prior to pregnancy. There may be negative consequences if a woman gains too much or too little weight.says Johanna Sandborg, doctoral student at Karolinska Institutet affiliated with Linköping University. She is first author for both of the articles that have been published in the journal JMIR mHealth and uHealth.The researchers emphasize that the app aims to support pregnant women in achieving a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy. It provides an exercise guide, help to keep track of dietary habits and physical activity, support in changing habits, recipes and information. It has been developed by a team consisting of nutritionists, dieticians, midwives, physicians, physiotherapists, behavioral scientists, and systems developers.In order to evaluate the effectiveness of using the app, the researchers have conducted a study in which just over 300 pregnant women in Östergötland took part. Half of them received standard care within the maternity care system (the control group), and the other half also had access to the app (the intervention group).Previous similar studies of smartphone apps have most often focused on pregnant women with overweight and obesity, in other words, those with a high body mass index (BMI). In this case, however, women from all BMI categories were included.All participants registered their physical activity and food consumption (using the Riksmaten FLEX tool from the National Food Agency, Sweden) at 14 weeks of pregnancy and approximately six months later.The researchers also measured the women's weight, height and body fat percentage on both occasions.says Marie Löf.The researchers interviewed 19 of the women who had had access to the app. In these interviews, the participants expressed that the app contained a good combination of useful tools, and that they trusted the content since the app came from a credible source."We now have an evidence-based, validated tool that we can use in the healthcare system, benefitting both pregnant women and personnel", says Marie Löf.The researchers are working on how to spread the Healthy Moms app to a broader group, and to offer it in more languages than Swedish. They are working with co-workers who speak Somali and Arabic not only to translate the information, but also to adapt the app for different groups.Source: Eurekalert