Healthy Kids and RSV: A Hidden Risk That Might Surprise You

RSV sends thousands of children to hospitals yearly, healthy, full-term infants under 3 months are most at risk.

RSV can survive for many hours on hard surfaces like doorknobs, tables, or crib rails, and people with RSV are usually contagious for 3–8 days, beginning to spread the virus 1–2 days before symptoms appear.