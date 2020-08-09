Healthy Gut Microbes Could be the Key for Space Travelers to Reach Mars

Gut microbes have an enormous benefit, and now, a new study reports that promoting a healthy gut microbiome could shield travelers from the rigors of prolonged space travel. The findings of the study are published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology.



If people are to ever walk on Mars, they will need to withstand a long space flight, but space travel can negatively impact health, potentially restricting how far we can go. The microgravity environment could result in muscle breakdown and decreased bone mass.

‘Spending long periods in space can wreak havoc on space traveler health, including adverse effects on metabolism, bone and muscle health, immunity, gastrointestinal health, and mental health.’





Their review addresses a variety of studies suggesting that disruptions in the gut microbiome occur during space travel. For example, one study found that space travelers' gut microbes on the same mission became more similar to each other during the journey. There was also an increase in bacteria linked to intestinal inflammation and a reduction in anti-inflammatory properties.



However, the review unveils that manipulating the gut microbiome could be a robust way to maintain health onboard a spacecraft.



Nutritional measures based on prebiotics and probiotics hold great hope to protect space travelers, said Turroni.



While future missions to Mars will unquestionably look for evidence of microbial life on the red planet, this review suggests that our homegrown microbes may get us there.



Finding out which microbes give the most benefit and the best way to use them could be vital in reaching the red planet in one piece.