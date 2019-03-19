medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Healthy Fat Diet: New Therapeutic Avenue for Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 19, 2019 at 3:23 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In male mice, swapping dietary saturated fats for monounsaturated fats reversed nerve damage and restored nerve function, reveals new preclinical research published in JNeurosci. These data support further investigation of diets rich in healthy fats as a potential treatment for the nerve damage that occurs with diabetes, known as diabetic neuropathy.
Healthy Fat Diet: New Therapeutic Avenue for Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment
Healthy Fat Diet: New Therapeutic Avenue for Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment

Type 2 diabetes is associated with high-fat diets characterized by large amounts of saturated fats. In contrast, monounsaturated fatty acid-rich diets have been shown to have health benefits. Professor Eva Feldman and colleagues at the University of Michigan investigated how these two types of fats affect the progression of diabetic neuropathy, the most common complication of diabetes.

The researchers found switching mice from a saturated fat-based diet to a diet rich in monounsaturated fats derived from sunflower oil restored and protected nerve function in obese mice. Studying the beneficial effects of monounsaturated fats in sensory dorsal root ganglion neurons showed the intervention helped the cells maintain normal energy production.

These results suggest that interventions targeting dietary fats may provide a new therapeutic avenue for the treatment of diabetic neuropathy.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Importance of Fat in the Diet

Fat along with protein and carbohydrate are essential nutrients for normal body function and for maintaining our well-being.

Diabetic Neuropathy

What is Diabetic Neuropathy? Who is at risk for developing Diabetic Neuropathy? How can we prevent Diabetic Neuropathy?

Are Dietary Fats Good or Bad for Health?

Diet excluding sugars and refined carbohydrates with a high quality nutrition coming from complex carbohydrates and good quality fats help live a healthy life without illness.

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

More News on:

Cholesterol Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Pregnancy and Complications Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes 

What's New on Medindia

Diet Management in Acidity and GERD

Chew Your Food Well

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive