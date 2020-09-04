Healthy Eating Tips and Recipes to Keep Your Body and Mind Fresh during Stay-at-home Orders

2 each mandarin orange, small, peel removed

2 each garlic cloves, peeled

¼ bunch cilantro, fresh (~½ cup chopped)

¼ bunch parsley, fresh (~½ cup chopped)

2 Tbsp Greek yogurt, plain

1 Tbsp canola oil

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp kosher salt

Combine all ingredients into a blender or food processor

Blend until smooth

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week

Substitute ~½ cup canned mandarin oranges, drain juice and only use oranges

Add additional oranges to thin dressing

Substitute regular plain yogurt or low-fat mayonnaise for Greek yogurt

1 each broccoli head (including stem), cut into equal size pieces (~1 lb)

2 Tbsp butter (unsalted) or canola oil

1 Tbsp water

2 tsp Italian seasoning, salt free

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper, ground

Place cut broccoli, oil or butter, and water in a microwaveable safe bowl

Add Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper

Cover loosely with lid or a damp paper towel

Cook on high in the microwave for 3 minutes, check for desired doneness

Continue cooking in 1-minute intervals until vegetables reached desired texture

Stir well before serving to evenly coat vegetables with seasoning

Microwaving ratio is 2 Tbsp of oil, 1 Tbsp of water, 1 Tbsp of seasoning and 1 lb of vegetables

Cook for 3-4 minutes for crunchy vegetables and cook 5-6 minutes for softer vegetables

Some hard vegetables (sweet potatoes, beets, etc.) will take an additional 3-5 minutes of cook time over soft flesh vegetables (summer squash, zucchini, etc.)

If using stem, cut into slightly smaller pieces than florets

Substitute 1 fresh garlic clove for each ¼ tsp of garlic powder

Substitute 1 tsp of oregano and 1 tsp of basil for Italian seasoning

Omit salt if using salted butter or salted ranch seasoning

1 lb. sweet potatoes (~2 medium sweet potatoes), washed and unpeeled, cut into equal sized pieces

2 Tbsp canola oil

2 tsp smoked paprika (sweet)

1 tsp oregano, dried

½ tsp kosher salt

Preheat oven to 375°F (convection) and line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Add sweet potatoes to the bowl, pour canola oil over sweet potatoes, add seasoning and mix well

Spread seasoned sweet potatoes evenly on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper (do not overcrowd pan)

Roast in oven for 25-30 minutes, until crisp on the outside and tender on the inside

Substitute any fresh vegetable for sweet potatoes, adjust cook time if needed

Don't have a convection oven? Set oven to 400°F and turn vegetables halfway through the cook time

Low sodium seasoning can be substituted in place of spices

Ratio for roasting is 1 lb of vegetables to 2 Tbsp of oil and 1 Tbsp of seasoning

1 can (14 oz) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (14 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup simple syrup (1 part brown sugar to 1 part water)*

1⁄3 cup canola or safflower oil

¼ tsp. kosher salt

½ cup water, for thinning if needed

Combine black beans, chickpeas, cocoa powder, simple syrup, oil, and salt in a food processor

Blend until smooth, stopping to clean the edges as needed

Add water if needed

Serve with sliced apples, bananas, or whole grain crackers

*To make simple syrup combine ½ cup of brown sugar with ½ cup of water in a small pot over medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat, let cool, and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

"One of my kids will eat anything we prepare and the other usually won't touch anything we prepare. My wife and I have the experience with the stress of working from home and trying to stay sane, as well as wanting our kids to eat healthy meals," McWhorter said.He has some handy tips to help you provide healthy, immunity-boosting food for your family in a practical way."All fruits and vegetables are good options to boost immunity as they contain a range of antioxidants," McWhorter said. "With stress being at an all-time high, it is also important to note the mental health benefits of eating fruits and veggies. Processed foods, especially those with lots of added sugar, taste great when you eat them, but they actually contribute to depression and anxiety."Processed foods are pro-inflammatory and promote free radicals, which are waste byproducts in the body that, when built up, can harm the body's cells. Free radicals seek an electron, and antioxidants have an extra electron to give. Fruits and veggies contain antioxidants, so they help neutralize the free radicals, which otherwise would cause stress that contributes to mental health issues, cardiovascular disease, and other issues, McWhorter said.Another major benefit to eating fruit and veggies is the high fiber content."Fiber is the food for our gut microbiota and helps keep us regular, helps with heart health and blood pressure, and has many other benefits," McWhorter said.Fruit, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains are good sources of fiber, but most processed foods have little to no fiber."About 90% of adults don't eat enough vegetables on a given day, and I assume that number will be higher during the quarantine. So, it's even more important now to prioritize eating real food and not overconsume the processed foods.""Start where you are," McWhorter said. "While we want to see half of your plate full of fruits and vegetables, don't try to change everything at once. Try adding a vegetable to your dinner plate, a can of beans to a soup, or some fruit to your dessert."If you are wondering where to start, try your hand at the below recipes crafted by dietitians with UTHealth School of Public Health's Nourish Program.It's easiest to eat junk food when in a pinch, so try to have healthy food on hand. This will require some advanced planning, especially now that grocery shopping has changed dramatically over the last few weeks. You'll want to select recipes beforehand and make a list before you go so you can spend the least amount of time in the store as possible. Another option is to order online and pick groceries up curbside. Due to high demand, you'll need to allow at least four to five days for online ordering. Aim to buy enough groceries for the week ahead to avoid stockpiling or hoarding.Include the kids by encouraging them to help when you are cooking. Find some age-appropriate tasks like stirring, opening, washing, or even cooking parts of the meal, that can help them feel a sense of ownership."Bonus - research shows including kids in the cooking process can lead to improved consumption behaviors," McWhorter said.It's good to help them learn some new skills with all their newfound free time, and it sure beats trying to keep them entertained while you do all the work."Too often we resort to two different ways of thinking about nutrition - where either it is perfect or we are failures," McWhorter said.He recommends taking baby steps in both nutrition and health behaviors as a whole to help achieve a sense of success."Little wins can include a vegetable eaten or tasted, a fruit shared, or even spending more time at the dinner table. These are the little things that make a difference and can actually create some great behaviors for our kids in the future," McWhorter said. "Modeling is important for kids. If we show healthy behaviors, that's what they will repeat."For those streaming TV shows or dealing with boredom, is important to be mindful of what you are consuming. Try to portion out snack foods to prevent you from overeating. Don't sit down in front of the TV with a whole bag - it's just too easy to eat the whole thing, McWhorter said.Another thing to be mindful of? Your neighbors."We should be cognizant of those around us who are possibly not in as good of a situation as we are. Help out your neighbor where you can. Order take-out or pay for their groceries, etc. We are all in this together," McWhorter said."Give yourself a break and support your favorite local restaurant by ordering a to-go meal. As a chef, I can't imagine the hardships other colleagues are facing - losing their businesses and laying off longtime friends and employees. Let's help our communities while also enjoying a delicious meal," McWhorter said.4 servings¼ cup4 servings½ cup4 servings~½ cup20 servings~¼ cupSource: Newswise