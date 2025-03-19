Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2025, March 19). Your Smile, Your Health: Celebrate World Oral Health Day . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 19, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/your-smile-your-health-celebrate-world-oral-health-day-219264-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Your Smile, Your Health: Celebrate World Oral Health Day". Medindia. Mar 19, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/your-smile-your-health-celebrate-world-oral-health-day-219264-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Your Smile, Your Health: Celebrate World Oral Health Day". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/your-smile-your-health-celebrate-world-oral-health-day-219264-1.htm. (accessed Mar 19, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2025. Your Smile, Your Health: Celebrate World Oral Health Day. Medindia, viewed Mar 19, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/your-smile-your-health-celebrate-world-oral-health-day-219264-1.htm.