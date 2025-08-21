About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Your Pubertal Timing Matters in Predicting Diseases?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 21 2025 4:10 PM

The timing of puberty and childbirth can predict your risk of aging and age-related diseases.

Your Pubertal Timing Matters in Predicting Diseases?
Highlights:
  • Early puberty (<11y) and early birth (<21y) raise chronic disease risks
  • Menarche at 13–14 and first birth at 26–30 years show the best outcomes
  • Later puberty and childbirth are linked to longer lifespan, lower frailty, and reduced Alzheimer’s risk
Reproductive timing plays a crucial role in aging and age-related diseases. A study of nearly 200,000 people identified 158 significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with reproductive timing and aging through Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis (1 Trusted Source
Early menarche and childbirth accelerate aging-related outcomes and age-related diseases: Evidence for antagonistic pleiotropy in humans

Go to source).

The Timing of a Girl's First Menstruation may A Play Significant Role
The Timing of a Girl's First Menstruation may A Play Significant Role
Menstruation marks the beginning of a girl's reproductive life and is an important indicator of girls' physical, nutritional and reproductive health.
Advertisement

Study Insights

Some important genes include:
  • CRTC1: Linked with multiple aging outcomes and Alzheimer’s risk.
  • CHAC1 & GGT7: Involved in metabolism and linked to diabetes, COPD, and cancer.
  • NMT1: Regulates cellular signaling (AMPK, mTOR), linked to diabetes, heart disease, and cancer; potential target for anti-aging drugs.

Best Outcomes:

  • Menarche at 13–14 years: Longest lifespan, later menopause, and lowest risk of diabetes, heart failure, and COPD.
  • First birth at 21–25 years: Highest odds of living to 80.
  • First birth at 26–30 years: Later menopause, lowest cervical cancer risk.
  • First birth at 35 years: Lowest risks of Alzheimer’s, hypertension, heart failure, stroke, digestive disease, and obesity.

Based on Number of Births:

  • Women with 3 births lived longest.
  • 4 births raised risks of diabetes, Alzheimer’s, hypertension, heart failure, and obesity but reduced breast cancer risk.
Early menarche (<11y) + early birth (<21y) in women had the greatest risks of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart failure, and obesity. Those who had menarche at 13-14 years and first birth at 26-30 years showed the best outcomes.


Advertisement
What Does the Age of Your First Period Say About Your Health Today?
What Does the Age of Your First Period Say About Your Health Today?
Early or late first menstruation is linked to long-term risks for obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and reproductive health issues.

Early Puberty, Higher the Risk of Illnesses

Aging and age-related diseases are more frequently linked with the age of puberty in girls. A study found that girls who attain early puberty before the age of 11 or women who give birth before the age of 21 have double the risk of getting type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and obesity, and four times the risk of developing severe metabolic disorders.


Menstrual and Lunar Cycles may be Linked
Menstrual and Lunar Cycles may be Linked
Scientists in a recent study say that a real phenomenon exists between lunar cycle and a fertile menstrual cycle. Read on to find out more.

Later Puberty; Longer the Lifespan

The study also says that later puberty and childbirth are genetically associated with longer lifespan, lower frailty (recovery from illnesses), slower epigenetic aging, and reduced risk of age-related diseases, including type 2 diabetes, chronic heart failure (weaker after adjusting for BMI), hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and Alzheimer’s.


Lifestyle Changes Associated With Irregular Periods
Lifestyle Changes Associated With Irregular Periods
Menstrual cycle isn’t always like clockwork. While some women get their periods right on schedule every 28 days, other women’s cycles aren’t so predictable.

BMI as a Mediator of Pubertal Age

Both early menarche and early first birth were linked to higher BMI. Higher BMI also increased the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and cervical cancer.

Reference:
  1. Early menarche and childbirth accelerate aging-related outcomes and age-related diseases: Evidence for antagonistic pleiotropy in humans - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11469407/)

Source-Medindia


Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional