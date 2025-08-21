Your Pubertal Timing Matters in Predicting Diseases?

The timing of puberty and childbirth can predict your risk of aging and age-related diseases.
- Early puberty (<11y) and early birth (<21y) raise chronic disease risks
- Menarche at 13–14 and first birth at 26–30 years show the best outcomes
- Later puberty and childbirth are linked to longer lifespan, lower frailty, and reduced Alzheimer’s risk
Early menarche and childbirth accelerate aging-related outcomes and age-related diseases: Evidence for antagonistic pleiotropy in humans
Study InsightsSome important genes include:
- CRTC1: Linked with multiple aging outcomes and Alzheimer’s risk.
- CHAC1 & GGT7: Involved in metabolism and linked to diabetes, COPD, and cancer.
- NMT1: Regulates cellular signaling (AMPK, mTOR), linked to diabetes, heart disease, and cancer; potential target for anti-aging drugs.
Best Outcomes:
- Menarche at 13–14 years: Longest lifespan, later menopause, and lowest risk of diabetes, heart failure, and COPD.
- First birth at 21–25 years: Highest odds of living to 80.
- First birth at 26–30 years: Later menopause, lowest cervical cancer risk.
- First birth at 35 years: Lowest risks of Alzheimer’s, hypertension, heart failure, stroke, digestive disease, and obesity.
Based on Number of Births:
- Women with 3 births lived longest.
- 4 births raised risks of diabetes, Alzheimer’s, hypertension, heart failure, and obesity but reduced breast cancer risk.
Early Puberty, Higher the Risk of IllnessesAging and age-related diseases are more frequently linked with the age of puberty in girls. A study found that girls who attain early puberty before the age of 11 or women who give birth before the age of 21 have double the risk of getting type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and obesity, and four times the risk of developing severe metabolic disorders.
Later Puberty; Longer the LifespanThe study also says that later puberty and childbirth are genetically associated with longer lifespan, lower frailty (recovery from illnesses), slower epigenetic aging, and reduced risk of age-related diseases, including type 2 diabetes, chronic heart failure (weaker after adjusting for BMI), hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and Alzheimer’s.
BMI as a Mediator of Pubertal AgeBoth early menarche and early first birth were linked to higher BMI. Higher BMI also increased the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and cervical cancer.
Reference:
