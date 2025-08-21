Your Pubertal Timing Matters in Predicting Diseases?

The timing of puberty and childbirth can predict your risk of aging and age-related diseases.

Highlights: Early puberty (<11y) and early birth (<21y) raise chronic disease risks

Menarche at 13–14 and first birth at 26–30 years show the best outcomes

Later puberty and childbirth are linked to longer lifespan, lower frailty, and reduced Alzheimer’s risk

Did You Know?

Girls who hit #puberty before 11 and give birth before 21 have double the risk of diabetes and obesity! #pubertaltiming #childbirth # healthandlongevity #aging #medindia’

Study Insights

CRTC1: Linked with multiple aging outcomes and Alzheimer’s risk.

Linked with multiple aging outcomes and Alzheimer’s risk. CHAC1 & GGT7: Involved in metabolism and linked to diabetes, COPD, and cancer.

Involved in metabolism and linked to diabetes, COPD, and cancer. NMT1: Regulates cellular signaling (AMPK, mTOR), linked to diabetes, heart disease, and cancer; potential target for anti-aging drugs.

Best Outcomes:

Menarche at 13–14 years: Longest lifespan, later menopause, and lowest risk of diabetes, heart failure, and COPD.

Longest lifespan, later menopause, and lowest risk of diabetes, heart failure, and COPD. First birth at 21–25 years: Highest odds of living to 80.

Highest odds of living to 80. First birth at 26–30 years: Later menopause, lowest cervical cancer risk.

Later menopause, lowest cervical cancer risk. First birth at 35 years: Lowest risks of Alzheimer’s, hypertension, heart failure, stroke, digestive disease, and obesity.

Based on Number of Births:

Women with 3 births lived longest.

lived longest. 4 births raised risks of diabetes, Alzheimer’s, hypertension, heart failure, and obesity but reduced breast cancer risk.

Early Puberty, Higher the Risk of Illnesses

Later Puberty; Longer the Lifespan

BMI as a Mediator of Pubertal Age

