Did You Know? Your phone isn’t just straining your eyes - it may be reshaping your spine! #TechNeck #MobileOveruse #SpineHealth #NeckPain #ChildrenHealth #MedIndia

Doctors warn that prolonged mobile screen use is causing tech neck, early spine degeneration, headaches, and nerve compression, even in teenagers.

Your Mobile May Be Silently Damaging Your Spine

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is tech neck?

A: Tech neck is the strain and early wear on the cervical spine caused by repeatedly bending the head forward to look at screens.

Q: Can mobile use really change my spine shape?

A: Yes. Prolonged forward-head posture increases pressure on spinal discs, accelerating degeneration.

Q: Why are teenagers affected more now?

A: Their bones and muscles are still developing, making them more vulnerable to posture-related damage.

Q: What symptoms should I watch for?

A: Neck stiffness, headaches, shoulder pain, tingling in fingers, and difficulty turning the head.

Q: Can tech neck be reversed?

A: Early symptoms improve with posture correction and strengthening. Advanced degeneration requires medical care.